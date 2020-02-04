Gervonta Davis turns himself in, charged with domestic violence for grabbing woman's neck

Gervonta Davis is charged with simple battery domestic violence. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis, the current lightweight boxing champion, turned himself into police after a video showing him assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral, triggering simple battery and domestic violence charges, police said.

Davis attended a charity basketball game on Saturday in Miami over Super Bowl weekend and was seen on camera grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the neck. He pulled her out of her seat and off to the side of the crowd. She is also the mother of his children.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇩🇴RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

The tweet quickly circulated and the victim also alerted Coral Gables Police Department, they said in a news release. Davis turned himself in voluntarily and is being processed. The investigation is ongoing.

Davis, 25, acknowledged the incident in a post on Instagram. Via WBAL in Baltimore, where Davis is from:

"I never once hit her. Yeah, I was aggressive and told her 'Come on'…That's the mother of my child. I would never hurt her other than that."

