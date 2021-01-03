Gerry Marsden death: Gerry and the Pacemakers star passes away aged 78
Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden has died aged 78.
Broadcaster Pete Price announced the news on social media with a loving tribute to his friend, who died after he suffered an infection in his heart.
He wrote: “It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away.
“Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
Mr Price’s reference to the song Marsden later become most known for, and which Liverpool Football Club has since adopted as its official anthem, was echoed by the team itself.
Minutes after the announcement came, Liverpool Football Club’s official Twitter account shared two posts. In the second, the club wrote: “Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special.”
“You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the tweet added, followed by a red heart emoji.
Marsden was best known for singing the hit tracks “I Like It”, “How You Do It?” and, of course, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, which has been sung by Liverpool football fans for decades at Anfield and around the world.
Joining those paying their respects to the musician was Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer, Holly Johnson, who is also from Liverpool and previously covered Marsden’s song “Ferry Across The Mersey”. She tweeted: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Gerry Marsden what a Liverpool Legend. So glad I met him.”
Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special ❤️
You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KE0tjClfqL
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021
Meanwhile, Liverpool West Derby’s Labour MP, Ian Byrne, shared a picture of the Anfield gates, upon hearing the news. “RIP Gerry Marsden,” he tweeted. “YNWA.”
Over the course of his life, Marsden helped raise more than £35m for charity, including with the recordings he made with other artists after the Bradford City stadium fire in 1985 and after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.
In 2009 he was given the freedom of the city of Liverpool for his charitable works for the city and for his contribution to Liverpudlian culture.
He is survived by his wife Pauline and their two daughters Yvette and Victoria.
Read More
Vanessa Kirby says she ‘stands with all survivors of abuse’