Baseball world reacts in shock to Gerrit Cole's monster $324 million contract with Yankees

Jack BaerYahoo Sports Contributor

As the clock struck midnight in New York City, the New York Yankees were making the baseball world’s collective jaw drop with an absolute monster of a contract for their new ace.

The player: former Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole. The contract: nine years, $324 million, full no-trade clause, five-year opt-out, no deferred money.

The Evil Empire just shattered the record for the biggest contract ever given to a pitcher, adding $79 million to Stephen Strasburg’s deal with the Washington Nationals. It is the fourth-biggest contract in MLB history, behind Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Giancarlo Stanton.

Predictably, Twitter had some thoughts on the whole thing, starting with three of Cole’s new teammates.

The contract didn’t get any less wild when you looked into the numbers, both of Cole’s deal and the ones before him. All told, Strasburg’s reign as the biggest pitcher contract ever lasted less than two days.

However, Cole wasn’t really the man of the moment. He earned this day by striking out 326 batters in the regular season and dominating throughout the playoffs, but it really was Scott Boras’ night.

Baseball’s super-agent, who still has Anthony Rendon among his stable of players left to sign, has completely dominated the offseason.

Above all, though, was one prevailing story: The Yankees are back where they belong, as the heavy-spending villains of baseball.

