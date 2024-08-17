Gerrit Cole delivers strongest start of season, Aaron Judge homers again as Yankees shut out Tigers, 3-0

Gerrit Cole continues to round into form.

The Yankees ace delivered his strongest start of the season in Friday night’s 3-0 win in Detroit, where he dominated the Tigers over six shutout innings.

It was the first scoreless outing of the year for Cole, who struck out eight against four hits and two walks. The six innings matched his season high.

Cole ended his evening by dotting a 96-mph fastball on the outside corner to retire rookie Jace Jung with a called third strike, extinguishing a scoring threat with runners on second and third. The Yankees led by two runs at the time.

Leaning on his mid-90s fastball, knuckle curve and slider, Cole threw 95 pitches — his most since he was scratched from a July 30 start with general body fatigue.

Friday marked the 10th start of the year by Cole, who missed nearly the first three months of the season with right elbow inflammation. With the win, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner improved to 4-2 while lowering his ERA to 4.15.

Cole has placed an emphasis on stacking together effective outings as he works toward recapturing his trademark consistency.

He’s now recorded three strong starts in a row, all of which came after he missed one turn in the rotation with fatigue. In each of those outings, Cole pitched at least 5 1/3 innings and limited his opponent to two runs or fewer.

He threw 91 and 90 pitches, respectively, in his previous two starts, which included last Saturday, when he struck out a season-high 10 batters against the Rangers.

Also picking up where he left off Friday was Aaron Judge, who hit his MLB-leading 44th home run of the season in the eighth inning.

The 431-foot solo shot to straightaway center field came in Judge’s first game since he became the fastest to reach 300 career home runs — in terms of games and at-bats — in MLB history on Wednesday.

Judge is now on pace for 58 home runs — just shy of his AL single-season record of 62 in 2022.

His homer Friday capped the Yankees’ scoring, which began with a first-inning sacrifice fly from Alex Verdugo.

In his first MLB appearance of the season, Oswald Peraza also homered for the Yankees with a fifth-inning solo shot.

Peraza began the year on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, then hit .240 with 11 home runs in 72 minor league games. He was called up this week when fellow infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. went on the IL with an elbow sprain.

Luke Weaver, Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes finished off Friday’s win with a scoreless inning apiece.

The Yankees (73-50) and Tigers (59-64) are set to continue their three-game series Saturday afternoon in Detroit, then conclude it Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa., for the annual MLB Little League Classic.