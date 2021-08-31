Geronimo the alpaca removed as police arrive at Gloucestershire farm

Geronimo the alpaca has been taken from the Gloucestershire farm where he lives by government vets supported by a police escort.

The animal is facing a destruction warrant that is due to expire on 4 September.

Avon and Somerset Police officers arrived at the site in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire shortly before 11am alongside three people dressed in blue overalls, masks and goggles.

Their actions were being broadcast in an online live feed.

The force later confirmed it was supporting the Animal and Plant Health Agency in executing a court warrant.

Other alpacas on the farm, which are not in the same pen, gathered nearby after the officers arrived before running off to another part of the farm.

The alpaca has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, which owner Helen Macdonald believes are false positives.

While officers were there she tweeted further pleas to save the animal.

She posted: "DEFRA have arrived! We are asking once again for an urgent meeting with George Eustice. Please don't execute Geronimo" and "@BorisJohnson STOP THIS NOW GERONIMO IS HEALTHY."

Supporters have been camping out at the farm for weeks in case officials from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) arrived to destroy the alpaca.

Some spoke to officers this morning. One woman was briefly arrested after spraying officers with a water pistol, but was quickly de-arrested.

A force spokesman said: "We can confirm officers are in attendance at a farm in the Wickwar area of South Gloucestershire this morning to support the Animal and Plant Health Agency, who are executing a court warrant.

"We'll always support our partner agencies to carry out their lawful duties, and our role is to prevent a breach of the peace and to ensure public safety is protected."

Ms Macdonald's legal fight to save her animal has been going on for the past four years, since the alpaca first tested positive for bovine tuberculosis in September 2017.

She wants Defra to allow Geronimo to be tested for a third time or let him live to aid research into the disease.

Ms Macdonald has long argued that the Enferplex test is fundamentally flawed and says Geronimo tested positive because he had repeatedly been primed with tuberculin - a purified protein derivative of bovine TB bacteria.

The veterinary nurse, who farms alpacas at her home, has received support from around the world - with more than 140,000 people signing a petition against Geronimo's destruction.

Earlier this month, a High Court judge refused her lawyer's application for a temporary injunction to stop the destruction order and reopen the case.

As well as alpacas, badgers have been a victim of the fight against bovine TB, with mass culling employed to stop the spread since 2013, sparking a huge public backlash.

A Defra spokesman said: "We are sympathetic to Ms Macdonald's situation - just as we are with everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.

"While nobody wants to cull animals, we need to do everything we can tackle this disease to stop it spreading and to protect the livelihoods of those affected."