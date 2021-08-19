Geronimo the alpaca’s owner refuses to kill him and vows to ‘fight on’

Helen Macdonald with Geronimo the alpaca at Shepherds Close Farm (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The owner of Geronimo the alpaca says she refuse to destroy her beloved pet today and vowed to “defend him” from being killed by the government.

Helen MacDonald has been given a 4.30pm deadline to euthanise the animal, after she lost a last-ditch High Court bid to save his life.

But speaking to Sky News on Thursday morning, Ms MacDonald said she is “not prepared to do that” and will face a dramatic showdown with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) if it comes to carry out the destruction.

“They have given me until 4.30pm to kill him myself and get my vet to euthanise him”, she said. “I’m not prepared to do that, he’s a healthy animal.

“As a registered veterinary nurse, it goes against everything I know, believe and am signed up to.”

Ms MacDonald said supporters are at her farm in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire to offer resistance - with more on the way - and Geronimo is being filmed around the clock on an ‘alpaca cam’ livestream.

“If they turn up, we will do what we said we were going to do, which is defend ourselves to the best of our ability without breaking the law,”she said.

“If they want to shoot a healthy alpaca in front of the world, good luck to them, but we will do our best to defend him.”

Geronimo, who was imported to the UK from New Zealand, has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and is under threat of a destruction order.

Ms Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives and has been refused permission to carry out a third test.

She called on the government to “sort it like grown-ups”, while more than 130,000 people have signed a petition calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to halt the killing.

Earlier this month, Ms Macdonald lost her final appeal to save Geronimo and a warrant for his destruction was signed. Last night, she lost a last-ditch bid for a temporary injunction as Mrs Justice Stacey ruled at the High Court that there was “no prospect” of Ms Macdonald succeeding in reopening the previous ruling.

The government was not ordered to disclose further material about tests on other camelids, and it has insisted the evidence on Geronimo’s condition has been “looked at very carefully”.

A Defra spokesman said: “We are sympathetic to Ms Macdonald’s situation – just as we are with everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.

“It is for this reason that the testing results and options for Geronimo have been very carefully considered by Defra, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and its veterinary experts, as well as passing several stages of thorough legal scrutiny.

“Bovine tuberculosis is one of the greatest animal health threats we face today and causes devastation and distress for farming families and rural communities across the country while costing the taxpayer around £100 million every year.

“Therefore, while nobody wants to cull animals, we need to do everything we can tackle this disease to stop it spreading and to protect the livelihoods of those affected.”

