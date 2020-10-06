Germany's Scholz urges quick implementation of EU recovery funds as infections rise

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that rising coronavirus infections across Europe were underlining the need to implement the agreed 750 billion euros of recovery funds quickly.

"The new normal in times of the coronavirus pandemic requires that we remain vigilant and adapt our daily routine to the development of the pandemic," Scholz said ahead of a virtual meeting with fellow finance ministers from European Union member states.

"The sharp rise in infections also underlines the need to implement Europe's ambitious recovery programme timely and to set the right course to Europe's future," added Scholz, whose country currently holds the presidency of the 27-member bloc.





(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)