Germany's 1&1 far behind target for closing connectivity gaps - newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - German telecommunications provider 1&1 is even further behind on its targets for closing gaps in the network than previously thought, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The United Internet subsidiary had previously agreed with the government to build infrastructure in 400 problem areas identified as lacking mobile phone coverage.

However, a spokesperson said work was only complete in seven of those areas and that 32 radio towers were under construction, according to Handelsblatt.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The deadline for building the towers - originally set for Dec. 31, 2021 - has been extended indefinitely by the ministry responsible for digital infrastructure, the report said. However, the ministry has lowered its expectations to a maximum of 200 additional tower locations due to increased costs.

1&1 is already facing a potential fine from Germany's network regulator for a lack of progress in its 5G offering.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers)