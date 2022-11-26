Germany’s World Cup survival on the line against Spain

  • German players gather during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    1/8

    WCup Germany Soccer

    German players gather during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Leon Goretzka, right, kicks the ball to Serge Gnabry, left, Joshua Kimmich, background during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    2/8

    WCup Germany Soccer

    Germany's Leon Goretzka, right, kicks the ball to Serge Gnabry, left, Joshua Kimmich, background during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Jamal Musiala stretches besides team mates during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    3/8

    WCup Germany Soccer

    Germany's Jamal Musiala stretches besides team mates during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • German players warm up during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    4/8

    WCup Germany Soccer

    German players warm up during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Germany's Serge Gnabry, center, leads the field during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    5/8

    WCup Germany Soccer

    Germany's Serge Gnabry, center, leads the field during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's players and the head coach Luis Enrique, right, wave to the fans after the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Spain won 7-0. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
    6/8

    WCup Spain Costa Rica Soccer

    Spain's players and the head coach Luis Enrique, right, wave to the fans after the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Spain won 7-0. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Spain's head coach Luis Enrique, second from right, celebrate with players at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    7/8

    WCup Spain Costa Rica Soccer

    Spain's head coach Luis Enrique, second from right, celebrate with players at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Spain's head coach Luis Enrique watches on during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    8/8

    WCup Spain Costa Rica Soccer

    Spain's head coach Luis Enrique watches on during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
German players gather during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Germany's Leon Goretzka, right, kicks the ball to Serge Gnabry, left, Joshua Kimmich, background during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Germany's Jamal Musiala stretches besides team mates during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
German players warm up during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Germany's Serge Gnabry, center, leads the field during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the group E World Cup soccer match between Germany and Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Germany will play the second match against Spain on Sunday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Spain's players and the head coach Luis Enrique, right, wave to the fans after the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Spain won 7-0. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain's head coach Luis Enrique, second from right, celebrate with players at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Spain's head coach Luis Enrique watches on during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
TALES AZZONI
·3 min read

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s Spain vs. Germany at Al Bayt Stadium.

Eight months later, the game between the two former world champions and pre-tournament favorites gained even more prominence thanks to Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar.

Another setback against Spain this weekend and Germany may be heading home early for the second straight World Cup. A loss — coupled with at least a draw by Japan against Costa Rica earlier Sunday — will mean elimination for the four-time champions.

Spain, meanwhile, will be looking to secure its spot in the next stage and reinforce its status as one of the top title contenders following an impressive 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in its opener.

The signs are not encouraging for Germany. Its most recent match against Spain was an embarrassing 6-0 defeat in the Nations League two years ago. Its last win against “La Roja” came in a friendly eight years ago.

Germany won its fourth World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil but didn’t make it out of the group stage in 2018 after losses to South Korea and México. It would be the first time it fails to advance past the group stage in back-to-back tournaments.

Spain won its lone World Cup in 2010 in South Africa and was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2018 in Russia. A win against Germany will allow Spain to reach the last 16 if Costa Rica doesn't defeat Japan.

Expectations around Spain’s young squad were raised after its outstanding performance against Costa Rica, when the team reintroduced “tiki-taka” ball-possession style and 18-year-old Gavi became the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.

The seven goals it scored against Costa Rica matched Spain’s tournament total from Russia in 2018.

“The result gives us a big boost,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. “But now we have to play against a Germany team that needs the victory.”

Luis Enrique said he wasn’t concerned with his young players being overly confident, and promised to make changes to the starting lineup for Sunday’s match, without elaborating.

Winger Leroy Sané could return for Germany after missing the match against Japan because of a knee injury.

It will be the fifth meeting between the powerhouses at World Cups, with Spain winning the most recent one 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2010 tournament.

Spain hasn’t lost to Germany in official competitions since the 1988 European Championship, with two draws and three wins since then.

The Germans have lost three of their last four World Cup matches dating to the tournament in Russia.

They made headlines even before kickoff against Japan by covering their mouths to protest FIFA’s clampdown on the “One Love” armbands. It was not clear if they would repeat the gesture before the Spain match.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Latest Stories

  • Tampa fans turn out for World Cup watch party

    Eight years after Team USA secured a spot in the World Cup, soccer fans got the watch party they'd been waiting for on Friday. MacDinton's in SoHo welcomed hundreds of Team USA and Team England fans for the long-awaited match-up.

  • Taiwan votes in local polls amid China tensions

    STORY: Voters at a polling station in New Taipei were mainly focused on local issues, although the topic of cross-strait relations was still present in the background.The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected will not have a direct say on China policy.The election is happening a month after the 20th congress of China's Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term in office - a point Tsai has repeatedly made on the campaign trail.Although the outcome of Taiwan's election will be an important measure of popular support for both parties, it cannot necessarily be read as an augur for the next presidential and parliamentary races in 2024.

  • Jessica Alba Posts Thanksgiving Photos With Husband Cash Warren and Kids: 'The Most Grateful'

    The Honest Company founder shares three kids with husband Cash Warren: son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede