Germany World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Germany will want to make up for their humiliating group-stage exit at Russia 2018 when the 2022 World Cup in Qatar comes around.

Die Mannschaft topped their qualifying group with nine wins out of 10 and became the first team to book their spot through the qualification process. Their only defeat came against North Macedonia which was the first time they had lost in the qualifiers since 2001. The Fifa world rankings currently have them in 11th.

Hansi Flick will compete in his first major tournament as Germany head coach. The former Bayern Munich manager assisted his predecessor Joachim Löw for eight years between 2006-14.

After drawing 3-3 with England at Wembley Stadium in the Nations League, Germany have just one more game – a friendly with Oman on November 16 – to follow before they kick off their World Cup campaign.

Germany World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 21-December 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller and Ilkay Gundogan are likely to be some of the first names on the team sheet. Timo Werner is the bookmakers' favourite to be Germany's top-scorer, but is only 50-1 to win the golden boot.

What are Germany’s fixtures?

Germany are in Group E alongside Costa Rica, Japan and Spain.

Nov 23: Germany vs Japan, Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm (GMT)

Nov 27: Spain vs Germany, Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Dec 1: Costa Rica vs Germany, Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

See the full World Cup 2022 fixtures list

What is Germany’s World Cup record?

Germany are one of the most successful teams at the World Cup. They have won the tournament four times (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and have appeared in a total of eight finals.

At the Russia World Cup in 2018 it was a shock that Germany failed to advance past the group stage. They crashed out after losing 2-0 to South Korea leaving them bottom of Group F.

Latest odds

Germany are currently 10/1 to win World Cup 2022.

Other leading contenders...

  • Brazil 5/1

  • France 13/2

  • England 38/5

  • Argentina 39/5

  • Spain 9/1

Odds correct as of September 28.

