Germany World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Germany crashed out of the group stage of the World Cup for the second time in succession despite a 4-2 victory against Costa Rica.

Following a shock defeat to Japan and a scrappy draw against Spain, the four-time world champions knew only victory at Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday night – and failure by Japan to beat Spain in Group E's other fixture – would keep their dreams alive.

But although Germany came from behind to win, with Chelsea's Kai Havertz scoring a quickfire double, Japan's 2-1 comeback victory against Spain saw Hansi Flick's side heading for the exit.

Costa Rica finish bottom of the group, with Japan and Spain booking their spots in the next round.

Germany World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Niklas Füllkrug, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané

Who is their best player?

We are used to Germany being blessed with legions of talent, but a lot of the names that have graced previous World Cups have faded away, though stalwart and veteran Manuel Neuer still keeps a place in the squad. No doubt that Jamal Musiala is a name to remember, too, along with Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich.

There was not much to shout about in their loss to Japan, naturally but Musiala was the top-rated Germany player by Telegraph Sport readers.

Off the pitch

Germany were one of seven nations who were told they would face sporting sanctions from Fifa if their captains wore the ‘OneLove’ armband during the tournament in Qatar.

Ahead of their group match against Japan, the players warmed up with rainbow stripes down the shoulders of their shirts, with some - namely captain Neuer, Gnabry and Gundogan - all wearing boots adorned with rainbow colours.

Before kick-off, the German team then held their hands over their mouths in an apparent reference to being gagged from speaking out.

Despite Neuer sticking to the official Fifa armband for the Group E clash, which was checked by the assistant referee, the country's Interior Minister was seen defiantly wearing the OneLove band in the crowd as she stood alongside the president of the German Football Association.

What are Germany’s results and fixtures?

Group E

November 23: German 1 Japan 2

November 27: Spain 1 Germany 1

December 1: Costa Rica 2 Germany 4

What is Germany’s World Cup record?

Germany are one of the most successful teams at the World Cup. They have won the tournament four times (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and have appeared in a total of eight finals.

At the Russia World Cup in 2018 it was a shock that Germany failed to advance past the group stage. They crashed out after losing 2-0 to South Korea leaving them bottom of Group F.

