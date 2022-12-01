Germany World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - SHUTTERSTOCK

Hansi Flick praised the determination of Niclas Fullkrug after he came off the bench to score an equaliser against Spain and keep Germany's World Cup hopes alive.

A surprise loss to Japan in their opening Group E game means Flick's side do not have their destiny in their own hands but a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium - where Germany hit back after Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring - was a good response.

Only Costa Rica's late win over Japan earlier in the day gives Germany any chance, but they will have to beat the Central Americans and hope the result in the other game goes their way if they are to avoid group-stage elimination for the second time in succession.

Werder Bremen forward Fullkrug, 29, only made his senior international debut in the week before the World Cup, scoring in a friendly win over Oman.

He became Germany's oldest outfield debutant in 20 years and Flick was delighted with his contribution against Spain.

"We are very happy that he showed us his determination and how to score goals," he said. "He gives lots to the team, not only goals, but is also a very good boy, he has his heart in the right place and we are very happy to have him."

Germany World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Niklas Füllkrug, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané

Who is their best player?

We are used to Germany being blessed with legions of talent, but a lot of the names that have graced previous World Cups have faded away, though stalwart and veteran Manuel Neuer still keeps a place in the squad. No doubt that Jamal Musiala is a name to remember, too, along with Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich.

There was not much to shout about in their loss to Japan, naturally but Musiala was the top-rated Germany player by Telegraph Sport readers.

Off the pitch

Germany were one of seven nations who were told they would face sporting sanctions from Fifa if their captains wore the ‘OneLove’ armband during the tournament in Qatar.

Ahead of their group match against Japan, the players warmed up with rainbow stripes down the shoulders of their shirts, with some - namely captain Neuer, Gnabry and Gundogan - all wearing boots adorned with rainbow colours.

Before kick-off, the German team then held their hands over their mouths in an apparent reference to being gagged from speaking out.

Despite Neuer sticking to the official Fifa armband for the Group E clash, which was checked by the assistant referee, the country's Interior Minister was seen defiantly wearing the OneLove band in the crowd as she stood alongside the president of the German Football Association.

What are Germany’s results and fixtures?

Group E

November 23: German 1 Japan 2

November 27: Spain 1 Germany 1

December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany

What is Germany’s World Cup record?

Germany are one of the most successful teams at the World Cup. They have won the tournament four times (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and have appeared in a total of eight finals.

At the Russia World Cup in 2018 it was a shock that Germany failed to advance past the group stage. They crashed out after losing 2-0 to South Korea leaving them bottom of Group F.

