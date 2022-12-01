Germany World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Holly Bacon
·3 min read
Germany World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - SHUTTERSTOCK
Germany World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - SHUTTERSTOCK

Hansi Flick praised the determination of Niclas Fullkrug after he came off the bench to score an equaliser against Spain and keep Germany's World Cup hopes alive.

A surprise loss to Japan in their opening Group E game means Flick's side do not have their destiny in their own hands but a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium - where Germany hit back after Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring - was a good response.

Only Costa Rica's late win over Japan earlier in the day gives Germany any chance, but they will have to beat the Central Americans and hope the result in the other game goes their way if they are to avoid group-stage elimination for the second time in succession.

Werder Bremen forward Fullkrug, 29, only made his senior international debut in the week before the World Cup, scoring in a friendly win over Oman.

He became Germany's oldest outfield debutant in 20 years and Flick was delighted with his contribution against Spain.

"We are very happy that he showed us his determination and how to score goals," he said. "He gives lots to the team, not only goals, but is also a very good boy, he has his heart in the right place and we are very happy to have him."

Germany World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Niklas Füllkrug, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané

Who is their best player?

We are used to Germany being blessed with legions of talent, but a lot of the names that have graced previous World Cups have faded away, though stalwart and veteran Manuel Neuer still keeps a place in the squad. No doubt that Jamal Musiala is a name to remember, too, along with Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich.

There was not much to shout about in their loss to Japan, naturally but Musiala was the top-rated Germany player by Telegraph Sport readers.

Off the pitch

Germany were one of seven nations who were told they would face sporting sanctions from Fifa if their captains wore the ‘OneLove’ armband during the tournament in Qatar.

Ahead of their group match against Japan, the players warmed up with rainbow stripes down the shoulders of their shirts, with some - namely captain Neuer, Gnabry and Gundogan - all wearing boots adorned with rainbow colours.

Before kick-off, the German team then held their hands over their mouths in an apparent reference to being gagged from speaking out.

Despite Neuer sticking to the official Fifa armband for the Group E clash, which was checked by the assistant referee, the country's Interior Minister was seen defiantly wearing the OneLove band in the crowd as she stood alongside the president of the German Football Association.

What are Germany’s results and fixtures?

Group E

November 23: German 1 Japan 2

November 27: Spain 1 Germany 1

December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany

What is Germany’s World Cup record?

Germany are one of the most successful teams at the World Cup. They have won the tournament four times (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and have appeared in a total of eight finals.

At the Russia World Cup in 2018 it was a shock that Germany failed to advance past the group stage. They crashed out after losing 2-0 to South Korea leaving them bottom of Group F.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

Latest odds

Back Germany in their World Cup matches with these betting offers and free bets

Germany are currently 13/1 to win the 2022 World Cup.

Latest Stories

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The