Germany welcomes EU green light for Lufthansa bailout

Reuters

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Germany's economy and finance ministers on Thursday welcomed the approval by the European Union for a government bailout package for Lufthansa and urged shareholders to approve the deal at a meeting later in the day.

In a joint statement, the two ministers welcomed the EU move, noting the bailout was essential to secure jobs.

"This concerns more than a hundred thousand jobs and Germany's position in world markets," Economy Minister Peter Almaier said.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Martin)

