Germany also wants Switzerland's Leopard 1 tanks - Swiss newspaper

·2 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - In addition to Leopard 2 tanks, German armaments company Rheinmetall wants to buy 96 Leopard 1 tanks from Swiss defence firm Ruag to send to Ukraine, the Swiss newspaper Tages- Anzeiger reported on Saturday.

The deal involves used and non-operational Leopard 1 tanks, which Ruag bought in 2016 in Italy and which are still there.

"Rheinmetall wanted to buy the vehicles and made it clear that they would be delivered to Ukraine after being reconditioned," a spokesperson for Ruag told Tages-Anzeiger.

Ruag requested a non-binding preliminary clarification from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and received a negative answer, according to Tages-Anzeiger.

The deal could however still go through and is likely to be discussed by Switzerland's Federal Council. When exactly, is unclear.

There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Ruag or Rheinmetall.

The predecessor to the Leopard 2, Leopard 1 tanks are lighter, with a smaller engine and a shorter firing range than their more modern counterpart, but are said to be able to hold up against Russian T-72 tanks.

The Swiss and German governments said on Friday that Germany had asked Switzerland to sell back some of its mothballed Leopard 2 tanks, in a deal that could allow Western countries to increase military aid to Ukraine.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the German government said it would be very grateful if Switzerland could approve the purchase of mothballed Leopard 2 tanks by Rheinmetall, as it had done in the past, if those tanks were not intended to be put into operation again.

"The tanks will not be sold onto Ukraine. We guarantee that they will remain in Germany or with our partners in NATO and the EU, to plug gaps that have emerged through the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks (to Ukraine) and to improve the supply with spare parts in general," the letter said.

Under its neutrality laws and a separate arms embargo, Switzerland is prohibited from sending weapons directly to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, editing by Giles Elgood)

Latest Stories

  • Rheinmetall in talks on building tank factory in Ukraine - report

    German defence contractor Rheinmetall is in negotiations about building a tank factory in Ukraine, the newspaper Rheinische Post reported on Saturday, citing an interview with CEO Armin Papperger. Rheinmetall makes ammunition, other military equipment and also the Leopard tanks that Germany decided to send to Ukraine, which the company produces jointly with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. "A Rheinmetall plant can be set up in the Ukraine for around 200 million euros ($212.64 million), which can produce up to 400 Panthers a year," Papperger was quoted as saying.

  • Footage shows how Russian tanks and armored vehicles keep driving to their death at an infamous mine-filled crossroads

    Videos show Russian tanks and armored vehicles being blown up by mines and anti-tank missiles at the intersection near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine.

  • Watch: Belarusian resistance releases video of drone landing on damaged Russian spy plane

    The Belarusian partisans behind the claimed sabotage of a rare Russian spy plane last week have released footage purporting to show an audacious drone mission over the airfield.

  • Royal Navy seized Iranian anti-tank missiles in daring night-time helicopter raid

    The Royal Navy seized Iranian anti-tank missiles in a night-time helicopter raid last month, working with the US to intercept the smuggling vessel.

  • Major Russian Victory Feared as Soldier Delivers Grim Message

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav

  • A regiment of drafted Russian soldiers who made video plea to Putin to stop them being 'slaughtered' are now mostly dead, report says

    In the video, the drafted Russian soldiers asked President Vladimir Putin's help to deal with commanders' "lawless and criminal orders."

  • The Pentagon's Mysterious New Aircraft Doesn't Need a Runway

    The U.S. government wants to help special operations forces by building a new type of high-speed aircraft that doesn’t need a runway.

  • Russia repeated a battle tactic that failed miserably in Bucha and once again lost tanks critical to the war

    Ukraine said Russia lost 130 armored vehicles during three weeks of fighting in Vuhledar, which has been the site of the largest tank battle thus far.

  • Russian TV pundit admits ‘we could lose war in Ukraine’ to stunned guests

    Filmmaker Karen Shakhnazarov said those who claimed the Western alliance was on the verge of falling apart were wrong.

  • RAF to fly first Nato missions with Germany over Estonia in show of strength to Russia

    The RAF will fly Nato missions with Germany over Estonia for the first time in a show of strength to Russia.

  • Putin's top troops are being 'decimated' as Russia relies too much on so-called 'elite' forces to wage war in Ukraine

    Military experts told Insider that the loss of Russia's better-trained soldiers poses a huge problem for Moscow on the battlefield.

  • Russia is showing off advanced military tech around the world while its troops in Ukraine struggle with obsolete Soviet-era weapons

    Russian defense companies are showing off advanced technology at international arms fairs but little of it is making its way to Ukraine.

  • US announces $400 million in new arms aid to Ukraine including tactical bridges, ammunition

    The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday worth $400 million primarily comprised of ammunition, but for the first time will include tactical bridges to move tanks and armored vehicles. The bridges could be used by Ukrainian troops who have been training in "combined arms maneuver" warfare, which is the coordinated use of artillery shelling, alongside tank and armored vehicle attack movements, to retake territory seized by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine a year ago. The additional ammunition is being sent to help boost stocks in anticipation of a spring offensive.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Warns Business Not to Help Sanctions Evaders

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unexpectedly spoke briefly with his Russian counterpart while in India for the G-20 foreign ministers meeting, with Russia’s war in Ukraine among the topics. A Russian spokeswoman scoffed that Blinken initiated the encounter with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and “it doesn’t deserve our attention.”Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAma

  • Day after meeting, Blinken and Lavrov exchange diplomatic swipes

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of hypocrisy after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia cannot be allowed to wage war in Ukraine with impunity, during a security forum they attended in New Delhi on Friday. The top diplomats from Moscow and Washington had both attended the Group of 20 foreign ministers gathering in the Indian capital earlier this week, and met in person for the first time since Russian forces invaded Ukraine a year ago. "If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Blinken told the Raisina Dialogue strategic affairs forum.

  • Putin demands tighter 'anti-terror' measures after cross-border attack

    Vladimir Putin has told his Security Council to discuss additional "anti-terrorism measures" after a string of embarrassing attacks inside Russian territory, including an unprecedented raid across the Ukrainian border claimed by volunteer fighters.

  • Under the radar, Germany trains Ukrainians on advanced air defence weapon

    In a remote German wood away from prying eyes, around 40 Ukrainians are taking a crash course on one of the West's most advanced air defence systems, already confident it will enable them to better ward off Russian strikes once they return home. Boasting a range of some 40 kilometres (25 miles) and a 360 degree view, the IRIS-T SLM system is one of the most coveted of the weapons that Berlin has supplied to Kyiv. So far, the single IRIS-T unit already deployed in Ukraine has been used to shoot down cruise missiles that Moscow has attacked power stations with, and aircraft including Iranian-made Shahed drones - with stunning success.

  • Vladimir Putin keeps making the same basic mistakes

    It was Karl Marx who said that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. The father of communism was right for once, and never has his saying been more appropriate than now, as Vladimir Putin’s botched invasion of Ukraine continues into its second year.

  • US, South Korea announce largest field exercises in 5 years

    The South Korean and U.S. militaries announced Friday they will hold their biggest joint field exercises in five years later this month, as the U.S. flew a long-range B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea. In a joint news conference, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said they will conduct the Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, from March 13 to 23 to strengthen their defense and response capabilities, and separate large-scale joint field training exercises called Warrior Shield FTX. Col. Isaac L. Taylor, a spokesperson for the U.S. military, said the field training will include a combined amphibious drill and that their size would return to the scale of the allies’ earlier biggest springtime field exercises called Foal Eagle.

  • Why purported cross-border attack ups ante in Ukraine war

    Russia has declared that saboteurs from Ukraine crossed into its territory and attacked border villages, a raid that fueled fears of an escalation in the war as it has dragged into a second year. Ukrainian officials have denied involvement and a presidential aide described it as a false-flag attack used by the Kremlin to justify the war in Ukraine. An obscure group of Russian nationalists who described themselves as part of the Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for the attack, but their status and goals remain unclear.