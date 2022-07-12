Germany vs Spain live: score and latest updates from Euro 2022

germany vs spain live score euro womens 2022 latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

Germany vs Spain kicks off at 8pm, live on BBC Two

07:32 PM

Germany v Spain

There are some players who have to be careful tonight after picking up a yellow in their first game.

Germany's Rauch, Oberdorf and Hegering and Spain's Paredes all received a booking in the first round.

If they pick up another they will miss their final respective group games.

07:24 PM

Away from Group B...

There has been another Covid positive case, this time it's Netherland star Vivianne Miedema.

The Arsenal playmaker will spend a few days in isolation. This means she won't be involved for their match against Portugal tomorrow - an important match for the Dutch after they drew with Sweden on Saturday.

Vivianne Miedema is helaas positief getest op COVID-19 en gaat daarom de komende dagen in isolatie. Wanneer zij geen symptomen meer heeft en negatief test, kan zij weer aansluiten bij de selectie. pic.twitter.com/6on9g4ZfU1 — OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) July 12, 2022

07:16 PM

Group B recap

Earlier today Denmark defeated Finland 1-0 to all but seal the Finnish's exit from the tournament.

Finland do still have hope to remain in the competition but they will have to defeat Germany in their last group game.

There will also be some tricky maths to do on the outcome of this upcoming game, coming at 8pm, but we will worry about that later.

07:08 PM

Germany v Spain team news

There are some changes to both sides for their second match of this Euros.

Germany make one change to their starting XI as Alexandra Popp comes in for Lea Schuller. Popp was brought on in Germany's opener against Denmark and scored their fourth score.

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Oberdorf, Dabritz, Magull; Huth, Popp, Buhl.

Replacements: Schult, Berger, Kleinheme, Lattwein, Freigang, Anymol, Dallmann, Wassmuth, Brand, Doorsoun-Khajeh.

Story continues

Alexandra Popp arrives

Spain have made two changes to their staring XI who beat Finland 4-1. Laia Aleixandri and Sheila Garcia are in and Irene Guerrero and Esther Gonzalez out.

Spain: Panos; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Ouahabi; Aleixandri, Bonmati, Guijarro; S Garcia, L Garcia, Caldentey.

Replacements: Gallardo, Misa, Ivana Andres, Guerrero, Gonzalez, Del Castillo, Cardona, Sarriegl, Abelleira, Carmona, Pereira, Pina.

07:00 PM

Germany v Spain

Welcome to Germany versus Spain as Group B of the Women's Euros 2022 really takes shape.

This is one of the group matches that any football fan will not want to miss, after both teams impressed in their opening games.

The Germans were lethal in their match against Denmark. In the early stages they rattled the bar before breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute and then the floodgates opened, winning 4-0. Germany had not been spoken about much in the build-up to the tournament but that result has meant they are front and centre of discussions now.

Spain, on the other hand, took a while to get going in their opener against Finland. They were dealing with two of their stars being ruled out with injury in captain Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso.

An early goal from Linda Sallstrom shook off the cobwebs and the Spanish were soon in full flow. They ended up winning 4-1, proving that even without the Ballon d'Or winner, teams should be scared of the deadly threat the team brings.

Whoever wins the game this evening will all but seal their spot in the quarter-final, as England did last night in their 8-0 thrashing of Norway.

History between the sides has Germany with the favourites tag heading into this one as Spain have never beaten the Germans.

Spain manager Jorge Vilda is aware of what a ground-breaking evening could await his team. He said: “As well as the fact that it would practically qualify us for the quarter-finals, bringing that target close, we have been chasing this for a long time. I have been here since 2015 and we always set the objective to do things we have not been able to do, to play and beat the best teams.

“We have never beaten Germany but we have drawn twice and the last time was very close – we were five minutes away from beating them. What does that mean? It means that we are right there. And we will give everything, leave our soul out there to win for the first time."