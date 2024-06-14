Germany vs Scotland lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for Euro 2024 opener today

Scotland have a clean bill of health for tonight’s Euro 2024 opener against Germany, with captain Andy Robertson fit to start.

Steve Clarke’s side look to spoil the party in Group A as they take on the hosts in Munich, when any sort of positive result would be a significant boost to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

There were fears that Liverpool left-back Robertson’s involvement against Germany could be in doubt, after he limped out of training earlier this week. But manager Clarke confirmed on the eve of the game that his entire squad is “ready to go”.Lawrence Shankland also withdrew from training with a “niggle” but is expected to be fit for the Group A opener, as it Stuart Armstrong, who has been training individually since overcoming a muscle problem. Aaron Hickey, Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes were all ruled out of the tournament before the squad flew to Germany.

Following Aleksandar Pavlovic being sent home with tonsillitis and replaced by Emre Can, there are no injury problems for Julian Nagelsmann to contend with as Germany look to put their recent tournament struggles behind them and deliver on home soil.

Ilkay Gundogan is set to start as the most advanced midfielder ahead of Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich, with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz getting the nod out wide. That would mean Leroy Sane having to settle for a place on the bench.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz scored in Germany’s final friendly win over Greece last week and will likely be preferred to Niclas Fullkrug up front, while Pascal Gross scored the winner off the bench in that match and will hope to have some involvement again.

Leroy Sane could make a late run to start on the wing if he proves his fitness after a knee injury, but Nagelsmann will likely back the lineups he has used since the turn of the year.

Predicted Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Predicted Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn; Adams

Time and date: 8pm BST on Friday June 14, 2024

Venue: Allianz Arena

TV channel: ITV1