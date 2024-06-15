Germany vs Hungary: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Germany face Hungary at Euro 2024 on Wednesday, knowing that victory would seal their place in the round of 16 and a point would almost certainly prove enough too.

The hosts got off to a flyer on opening night when they thrashed Scotland 5-1 at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. Even Emre Can scored — a late call-up after Bayern’s Aleksandar Pavlovic had to drop out of the squad on the eve of the tournament with tonsillitis.

Confidence ahead of the second group game will be growing among German fans, especially after watching the Hungarians — many people’s dark horses at the tournament — lose 3-1 to Switzerland in a hugely disappointing Group A opener for them.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Germany vs Hungary is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Wednesday June 19, 2024.

The match will take place at the Stuttgart Arena.

Where to watch Germany vs Hungary

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4:30pm.

Live stream: Licence fee payers can also catch the contest live and for free online via the BBC iPlayer app and BBC Sport website.

Free highlights: The ITV Sport and BBC Sport websites and and YouTube channels will show highlights after the match.

Germany vs Hungary team news

Germany and Hungary both have fully-fit teams ahead of their meeting in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Germany are likely to persist with their front three of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz flanking Arsenal striker Kai Havertz, all of whom scored against Scotland in the 5-1 win on Friday night.

Hungary played a 5-2-2-1 formation against Switzerland and are likely to use that again, opting for a back five to limit the attacking spaces for Germany to exploit.

Germany vs Hungary prediction

Julian Nagelsmann’s side will definitely head into the game as stern favourites, having thrashed Scotland and as the hosts.

The Hungarians are a well-organised side and took four points from a possible six off Germany during June 2022’s Nations League double-header, but anything other than a Germany win this time out would be an almighty shock.

Standard Sport prediction: Germany 1-0 Hungary

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Germany wins: 13

Draws: 12

Hungary wins: 12

Germany vs Hungary match odds

Germany win: 1/4

Draw: 9/2

Hungary win: 10/1

