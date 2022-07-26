Germany vs France: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results - Women’s Euros preview

The second Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final takes place on Wednesday night between Germany and France.

Eight-time champions Germany are out to reclaim the crown they lost in the Netherlands five years ago, and boast a 100 per cent record so far in the tournament.

Austria were dispatched with relative ease in the quarters with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side still yet to concede a goal, against 11 scored.

France meanwhile required extra-time to down the Dutch on the weekend.

Here are all the details ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Germany vs France is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Stadium mk in Milton Keynes will host the match.

Where to watch Germany vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised on BBC One with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST.

Live stream: The match will be broadcast live via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

France beat Netherlands 1-0 in the last round (REUTERS)

Germany vs France team news

Germany forward Klara Buehl will miss the clash after testing positive for Covid-19.

“She is currently symptom-free and was immediately isolated. Further tests of the entire team and staff were negative,” the team said on Twitter.

France are set to be unchanged.

Germany vs France prediction

Little has looked like stopping the Germans in their march to the final but France’s quality will make this a tight, and potentially long, semi-final showdown.

A 1-0 Germany win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Since 2009 only

Germany wins: 6

Draws: 2

France wins: 2