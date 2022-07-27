Germany vs France LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more as England discover Euro 2022 final opponents

Euro 2022 is nearing its conclusion with only two games remaining to decide who will become the next Women’s European Champions. England booked their spot at Wembley last night with a destructive 4-0 victory over Sweden but the second place in the final is still up for grabs.

Tonight, Germany face France in Milton Keynes with the winner advancing into Sunday’s showpiece match. The Germans are aiming to land a ninth title in the tournament’s history and have won all their games in this campaign so far. They’ve kept four clean sheets and remain as one of the favourites to go the distance; ending a nine year wait to add to their honours list in this competition.

Their opponents, France, have never before reached the semi-final stage of the European Championships but showed off their qualities by beating holders Netherlands in the previous round. They’ve never been to the final of a major tournament in the women’s team’s history with a fourth-place finish at the 2011 World Cup and the 2012 London Olympics remaining their best achievements. Against the Netherlands, Corinne Diacre’s side wasted good chances to score early on and although they came through that match with the victory they cannot afford to be as profligate against the eight-time champions this time around.

Follow all the action as Germany take on France in the Euro 2022 semi-finals:

Germany vs France

Kick off at 8pm, semi-final being played in Milton Keynes

England through to Sunday’s Euro 2022 final

Germany defeated Austria and France beat Netherlands in quarter-finals

Klara Buhl tests positive for Covid-19 and misses game

‘This team gives everything’ says Diacre

17:40 , Michael Jones

In some ways France have already achieved their goal for Euro 2022 in reaching the semi-finals for the first time ever and in others they haven’t got started yet.

The team is full of star quality but lacks a clinical, ruthless edge in front of goal which could be a problem against the more difficult opponents like Germany.

On reaching the semi-finals head coach Corinne Diacre said: “I’m very proud because this team aimed at a big target; this team gives absolutely everything.

“This group is doing well; we have a semi-final to prepare for now, calmly. We will savour... getting through, and we are taking it step by step as alwaysï»¿.”

Voss-Tecklenburg on France

17:35 , Michael Jones

Germany’s head coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, spoke about her expectations for tonight’s game and explained how her team will give everything they have to reach the Euro 2022 final.

“We know that France have tremendous quality in transition and fantastic individual players with a lot of pace.” she said, “We’ll give everything we have on Wednesday.

“I believe France also respect us after our performance [in the quarter-finals]. From that point of view, it’s going to be a game of equals.”

(AP)

Predicted line-ups and score

17:30 , Michael Jones

Germany will be forced to make a change due to Klara Buhl’s absence but France will probably name an unchanged team from their own quarter-final. Here’s out predicted line-ups for tonight’s semi-final:

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch; Oberdorf, Dabritz; Magull; Huth, Brand; Popp

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Malard, Cascarino

Our score prediction: France to edge a tight game and make their way through to the final, though this is another game where extra time could be needed to separate the sides.

Germany 0-1 France.

17:25 , Michael Jones

Former England international Alex Scott was full of praise for the women’s national team as they beat Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night to seal a place in the Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses emerged from a back-and-forth first half to totally dominate after the interval and cruise through their semi-final showdown, with the scenes at the end of the match seeing fans and players alike celebrating with songs and the latter dancing on the pitch.

Speaking after the final whistle, Scott also spoke of the enormity of the moment in reaching the biggest stage, while Ian Wright called for momentum to be kept to ensure the team’s successes so far could create a lasting “legacy”.

But in the present moment, it was the resilience and versatility of Sarina Wiegman’s side which should be hailed, Scott said, after they produced a very different type of performance to that needed to see off Spain in the last round.

17:20 , Michael Jones

For five-year-old England fan Milo Jones, there will, inevitably, be years of footballing heartbreak and torment to come. But not yesterday.

The youngster was one of 32,000 supporters packed into Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, to watch the Lionesses destroy Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals of Euro 2022.

And, as fans poured out onto the Steel City’s streets afterwards, there was unbridled joy at the historic victory. Talk of football coming home could be heard everywhere.

“Amazing,” said Milo. “Amazing.”

It was, said dad Ryan, his first ever football match. “What a way to start off,” the 39-year-old university teacher beamed. “He absolutely loved it. I just hope he doesn’t think watching England is always this good.”

17:15 , Michael Jones

Last night wherever you looked, history was against England.

Take your pick: their record of only winning a handful of their many previous meetings with Sweden; the fact that their semi-final opponents were the highest-ranked team at this Women’s European Championship and unbeaten in 90 minutes since 2019; or, perhaps most pertinently of all, the Lionesses’ three consecutive semi-final defeats at their last three major international tournaments.

The record books provided little comfort.

Yet as Sarina Wiegman has insisted throughout this tournament, history counts for nothing. The Lionesses are one game away from winning their first major tournament, having booked their place in Sunday’s Wembley final in emphatic style.

Four unanswered goals –the third being a truly sensational backheel by Alessia Russo – put world-class opposition to the sword at Bramall Lane and ensured that the Lionesses progress to their biggest game in 13 years with all the momentum they need.

France move away from Rotherham

17:10 , Michael Jones

Tonight’s match is being played at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes and it will be the first game of Euro 2022 that France have played outside of Rotherham.

The New York Stadium was France’s base for the group stages and they played all three games there before topping the group to set up a home tie against the Netherlands.

France captain, Wendie Renard, spoke about her new surroundings saying: “It’s a lovely stadium. The pitch seems fine and a bit softer. That is a good thing for us.

“We’ll get our bearings later on, during training. The most important thing is the quality of the pitch. Here, in England, it’s something that we don’t really think about because all the pitches are amazing.”

Rest of German squad negative for Covid

17:05 , Michael Jones

The German FA explained that Klara Buhl is now isolating after her positive Covid test and is not showing symptoms. The rest of the team and staff have tested negative. In a press conference on Tuesday head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said:

"The most important thing is Klara is feeling very well and has hardly any symptoms, that’s why we were surprised to hear she is positive.

"It has made us all a bit subdued. We knew it could happen and see this as our next challenge. We will try to stay in this tournament and provide some happiness for her.

"We’ve tested everyone else and everyone seems fine. We had a meeting with the team and we can only influence the things we can influence.

"We give support to the player and everyone got in touch with Klara. I know this team is so amazing so it will bring them closer together."

Buhl out for Germany

17:00 , Michael Jones

The eight-time European champions have been dealt a blow ahead of tonight’s semi-final with France as winger Klara Buhl will miss the match due to testing positive for Covid-19.

The 21-year-old has played in all four of her country’s games so far with Germany winning each on, scoring 11 goals and not conceding any.

(Getty Images)

Germany vs France

16:41 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Euro 2022 semi-final as Germany face France in Milton Keynes.

Germany are unbeaten through their campaign so far, keeping four clean sheets in as many games. They topped Group B before easing past a resiliant Austria 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

France also finished top of their group and faced the Netherlands in the last-eight. A flurry of missed chances threatened to hlat Corinne Diacre’s sides progress but Eve Perisset sank a penalty in extra-time to send Les Bleus into their first ever Women’s Euros semi-final.

The winner of this semi-final will journey on to Wembley where they’ll face England who cruised into the final after demolishing Sweden 4-0 in the first semi-final.

We’ll be bringing you all the action from tonight’s game as well as reaction from England’s victory over Sweden yesterday.