Germany vs France live: Score and latest updates from Euros 2022 semi-final

Katya Witney
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Corinne Diacre
    French association football player and manager
A view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between Germany and France at Stadium MK - Getty Images
A view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between Germany and France at Stadium MK - Getty Images

07:21 PM

France's up and down campaign

Corinne Diacre's side began the tournament under a cloud of scrutiny following rumours of dressing room conflict. However, they seemed to put the issue to bed with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy. Grace Geyoro scored the first hat-trick of the tournament.

They followed that performance up by beating rivals Belgium 2-1, failing however to keep a clean sheet. The performance booked their place in the quarter-finals.

A dramatic and unexpected draw against Iceland followed where Iceland's Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored a penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time. France remained unbeaten, but the result showed their weaknesses.

Nevertheless, France managed to overcome The Netherlands in a close encounter in Milton Keynes, Eve Perisset breaking the deadlock in the 102nd minute.

France have defied most of the odds to be here and will be hoping to spring a surprise over their big rivals tonight.

07:10 PM

Germany's journey so far...

The eight-time champions kicked of this their tournament in typically dominant fashion, thrashing Denmark 4-0 at Brentford. Bayern Munich team-mates Lina Magull and Lea Schuller along with Lina Magull and Alexadra Popp all scored in Germany's statement opening performance.

They went on to seal the top-spot in Group B with a 2-0 victory over Spain, inflicting their first defeat since 2020 and ending a 24 match long unbeaten run.

Germany finished off their group sage campaign in style with a 3-0 win over Finland, Alexandra Popp scoring for the third game in a row.

Then came the quarter-final clash with neighbouring Austria. In a fairly tight game, Germany came out on top, although they looked uncharacteristicaly nervous - scoring in the 90th minute to seal their place in the semi-final tonight.

Germany's dominant campaign shows their class and quality as a clinical side ready to strike back after their shock exit from the last tournament. France are all hat stand between them and a shot at a ninth title.

06:52 PM

The coach's verdicts

Both coaches had their say ahead of tonight's encounter. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is hoping to win her first European Championship in charge of the side whilst Corinne Diacre leads his side's first Euros semi-final.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany coach: "We know that France have tremendous quality in transition and fantastic individual players with a lot of pace. We'll give everything we have on Wednesday. I believe France also respect us after our performance [in the quarter-finals]. From that point of view, it's going to be a game of equals."

Corinne Diacre, France coach: "I'm very proud because this team aimed at a big target; this team gives absolutely everything. This group is doing well; we have a semi-final to prepare for now, calmly. We will savour getting through, and we are taking it step by step as always ."

06:48 PM

Team News

Germany make one change from their quarter-final against Austria and France name an unchanged side from the one that faced The Netherlands last week.

Germany: Merle Frohms, Guilia Gwinn, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Felicitas Rauch, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Sara Dabritz, Svenja Huth, Alexandra Popp, Jule Brand

France: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Eve Perisset, Griedge Mbock-Bathy, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui, Charlotte Bilbault, Sandie Toletti, Grace Geyoro, Kadidiatou Diani, Melvine Malard, Delphine Casarino

06:35 PM

Fans of both sides have made the journey to Milton Keynes tonight

Fans of France outside the ground before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match - PA
Fans of France outside the ground before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match - PA
Fan wears the flags of Germany and France as face paint at the Fan Festival - Getty Images
Fan wears the flags of Germany and France as face paint at the Fan Festival - Getty Images
Fans of Germany outside the ground before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match - PA
Fans of Germany outside the ground before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match - PA

06:28 PM

Germany have ad the better tournament so far

We'll bring you the team news as and when we have it but for now, here's how the sides match up in stats from their tournament history.

Matches won: Germany 4  France 3

Goals Scored: German 11  France 9

Shots on Target: Germany 23  France 29

Goals Conceded: Germany 0  France 3

Tackles Made: Germany 55  France 42

Yellow Cards: Germany 6  France 1

As you would expect, Germany’s tournament history suggests they will be victorious tonight but the French players are used to a big occasion. Their squad boasts a number of players from Champions League winners Lyon and their fast and athletic style of play will put Germany to the test.

06:17 PM

About last night...

First thing’s first let’s recap that amazing night in Sheffield last night where England beat Sweden 4-0 to book a place against tonight’s winner at Wembley. You can read Tom Garry’s full match report here.

The match started under rainy skies and both sides looked frenetic, the ball going from end to end before Beth Mead’s golden boot sent the crowd into a frenzy ahead of half-time. Smashing the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net, she allowed England fans the chance to draw breath at half time.

Beth Mead scores the opening goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 Semi Final match - Getty Images
Beth Mead scores the opening goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 Semi Final match - Getty Images

The carnage really kicked off after the break as Lucy Bronze gave England the cushion they so desperately wanted, scoring her first goal of the tournament. Her header seemingly sending England onto the road to Wembley.

Lucy Bronze scores their side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match - Getty Images
Lucy Bronze scores their side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match - Getty Images

And then, the moment everyone cannot stop talking about. As Alessia Russo’s first conventional attempt on goal was rebuffed by Hedvig Lindhal, with her back to the goal she produced a moment for the ages. Clipped off the back of her heel, the ball fizzed along the ground and nutmegged Lindahl producing astonishment from fans and commentators alike.

Alessia Russo scores their side's third goal whilst under pressure from Caroline Seger and Jonna Andersson of Sweden - Getty Images
Alessia Russo scores their side's third goal whilst under pressure from Caroline Seger and Jonna Andersson of Sweden - Getty Images

By the time Fran Kirby made it four with a long range shot - the deed was done and Sarina Weignman’s side had set the path to history.

Fran Kirby celebrates scoring their fourth goal - REUTERS
Fran Kirby celebrates scoring their fourth goal - REUTERS

England have sent a strong message to whoever wins at Milton Keynes tonight, and they will surely be watching proceedings with a keen eye.

06:04 PM

Good evening and welcome to tonight's Euros semi-final coverage...

The action moves over to Milton Keynes tonight as two more of Europe’s best go head-to-head for a place at Wembley on Sunday.

No strangers to a final, Germany, are looking to put their 2017 quarter-finals shock exit to bed in tonight's game as they head towards their ninth title. They booked their ticket into the semi-final with a close 2-0 win over Austria. Goals came from Lina Magull’s well-crafted run into the box which left her unmarked and able to slot the ball into the bottom right corner and Captain Alexandra Popp’s late goal materialised from Manuela Zinsberger’s poor goal kick. Popp’s interception saw the ball roll comfortably into the netting to see her side safely through.

Having broken their quarter-final curse, France will be eager to make more history in tonight’s game. The ride has not been plain sailing for France so far who have missed key players this European Championship due to pre-tournament turmoil. They also lost Marie-Antoinette Katoto in the early stages to a brutal ACL injury. Diacre’s side booked their semi-final with a tight 1-0 result over The Netherlands. Eve Perissett’s penalty ten minutes into extra time saved the French side from repeating history against the former European Champions.

France have failed to beat their neighbours in four competitive games, although have secured two wins out of four in their last friendly matchups. Having won the European Championship every time they progressed to a semi-final; the odds go in the German's favour. Voss-Tecklenburg’s side's experience may give them the edge tonight over semi-final debutants.

Fans will be hoping for goals, goals and more goals as Germany have netted an average of 2.75 strikes this tournament while France are on 2.25. Bring on the next ninety minutes to see who will join England at the home of football, Wembley on Sunday evening where a record crowd awaits.

