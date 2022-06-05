Germany vs England: Nations League prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

England renew their rivalry with Germany on Tuesday night looking to make amends for a humbling Uefa Nations League defeat in Hungary.

A dire showing in Budapest saw the Three Lions lose 1-0 and, three days later, Gareth Southgate will be called upon to deliver a huge improvement against one of England’s oldest enemies.

England beat Germany at Euro 2020 last summer but Die Mannschaft are unbeaten in 10 games since and pose a significant threat in League A Group 3.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Germany vs England is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Allianz Arena in Munich will host the match.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Where to watch Germany vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: The All 4 website and app will show the match live.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Germany vs England team news

Germany have no fresh injury concerns after their draw in Italy and will hope to welcome Marco Reus back from illness.

Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner should start against the English. Antonio Rudiger, fresh from joining Real Madrid, will likely line up at the back. Man City's Ilkay Gundogan is expected to start in the middle.

For England, Phil Foden remains a doubt after coming down with Covid. He is unlikely to feature, but City team-mate Raheem Sterling should come in and could be joined in the front line by Jack Grealish.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham will hope to impress against German opposition. Leicester's James Justin is a doubt, so Bukayo Saka may come in at left wing-back.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Germany vs England prediction

England need to get their act together if they are to come away from Munich with anything. Gareth Southgate’s experimental line-up will not be repeated, so there should be more solidity to the team.

Germany fought back to earn a point in Italy and should have enough to take another point in front of their own fans.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Germany wins: 15

Draws: 5

England wins: 17