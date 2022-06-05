Germany vs England: Nations League prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Young
·2 min read
Germany vs England: Nations League prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gareth Southgate
    English association football player and manager

England renew their rivalry with Germany on Tuesday night looking to make amends for a humbling Uefa Nations League defeat in Hungary.

A dire showing in Budapest saw the Three Lions lose 1-0 and, three days later, Gareth Southgate will be called upon to deliver a huge improvement against one of England’s oldest enemies.

England beat Germany at Euro 2020 last summer but Die Mannschaft are unbeaten in 10 games since and pose a significant threat in League A Group 3.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Germany vs England is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Allianz Arena in Munich will host the match.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Where to watch Germany vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: The All 4 website and app will show the match live.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Germany vs England team news

Germany have no fresh injury concerns after their draw in Italy and will hope to welcome Marco Reus back from illness.

Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner should start against the English. Antonio Rudiger, fresh from joining Real Madrid, will likely line up at the back. Man City's Ilkay Gundogan is expected to start in the middle.

For England, Phil Foden remains a doubt after coming down with Covid. He is unlikely to feature, but City team-mate Raheem Sterling should come in and could be joined in the front line by Jack Grealish.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham will hope to impress against German opposition. Leicester's James Justin is a doubt, so Bukayo Saka may come in at left wing-back.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Germany vs England prediction

England need to get their act together if they are to come away from Munich with anything. Gareth Southgate’s experimental line-up will not be repeated, so there should be more solidity to the team.

Germany fought back to earn a point in Italy and should have enough to take another point in front of their own fans.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Germany wins: 15

Draws: 5

England wins: 17

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • No saddle, no helmet, just a determination to reach the finish line: A glimpse at Indian Horse Relay

    "North America's original extreme sport," as it's known in some circles, has taken off in Canada in recent years. It's called Indian Horse Relay racing, and Jay Peeaychew knows a thing or two about it. The member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan is enjoying his fifth year as a relay racer. The 18-year-old was introduced to the sport by an uncle when he was just 14, and he's stayed on track with it ever since. "It's a tough sport, it takes a lot of courage and braveness in you," Peeayc

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Aspiring GM Deidre Donaldson appreciative of CFL's Women in Football program

    GUELPH, Ont. — Deidre Donaldson can't believe how quickly the time has flown by. The Brampton, Ont., native is completing her four-week stint with the Toronto Argonauts as part of the CFL's inaugural Women in Football Program. The initiative aims to open doors for women in the sport with a meaningful and immersive educational experience. The nine participants — one with each CFL team — worked in football operations, coaching, strength and conditioning and equipment management. "It's been amazing

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Elks acquire Collins, Ivey from Argos in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2023

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — A men's soccer exhibition match between Canada and Panama has been cancelled amid a contract dispute between the Canadian players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for Sunday at Vancouver's B.C. Place, had been cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. A pair of training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday had previously been scrapped. Canada Soccer issued a statement late Saturday night saying it is "currently in discuss

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Speed is the Avalanche's greatest attribute

    The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the New York Rangers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final series at 3 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u