Germany vs Denmark Euro 2022 live: score and latest updates from Brentford Community Stadium

Tamara Prenn
Germany vs Denmark Euro 2022 live: score and latest updates from Brentford Community Stadium - Alex Pantling/Getty Images Europe

08:29 PM

27 min: Germany 1-0 Denmark

Denmark blast the ball out to keep the corner from harm's way. Oberdorf launches a throw-in to the box, but Denmark gather up possession, unable to have any say on the game's tempo at the moment.

08:28 PM

25 min: Germany 1-0 Denmark

Denmark go for a long throw on the right in Germany's half, but Svava is put under pressure and sends the ball far back down the pitch. When Germany rob Denmark of possession, Madsen tries to win it back from Dabritz feistily, awarding Germany a free kick.

A near miss for Germany. Huth, sending a lovely long path to Schuller who runs in from the right, looking to feed Buhl in front of goal, but it is well defended out for a corner.

08:26 PM

23 min: Germany 1-0 Denmark

Germany's goal was well deserved, to say the least. They have had six attempts on goal to Denmark's one, and Denmark are finding it tricky to break them down at the other end too.

08:25 PM

20 min: GOAL Germany 1-0 Denmark

A well-brought down ball is sent to Magull, to Huth, who is uncontrollable on the right, and Christensen jumps for another save. Gwinn tips the ball over head to Rauch, then Germany sprint.

It had to happen eventually, and it's a GOAL for Magull who disrupts Danish possession to push past the defender on the edge of the box and strike simply, hard enough that Christensen can't save it this time.

08:20 PM

18 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

Germany are now looking daunting, coming again and again on the attack. Off a throw-in high up on the right, Denmark snatch possession and go for the counter, but Huth on the right sneaks the ball back to cross to Magull in front of goal who flies up to kick and Christensen has to pull out a stunning save.

08:18 PM

16 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

Corner from Germany, sent in long to be headed to goal but Christensen moves it over the goal with her glove. Rauch takes another corner, on the right, and Christensen leaps to catch her effort.

08:17 PM

14 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

An intake of breath for Denmark and some of the worst possible luck for Germany. A cross comes in from Huth high on the right, and Rauch sends in the ball to hit the post, then Schuller plays a flying header onto... the post! Then they go for the rebound... to hit the post! Rauch may have been offside, which provides one defensible position, but goodness.

08:14 PM

12 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

Svava tries to take the ball off Gwinn, chasing her to the right, but Denmark regain possession off her pass. Denmark are playing with zest, challenging Germany who want to get into possession-based rhythm.

08:13 PM

10 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

Dabritz glues the ball to her feet in the box before cutting it back to Rauch, who sends the ball in to hit the post and go just wide. Dabritz goes for the follow-up but can't control it. Mercifully, she would have been offside at close range.

Free kick for Germany, halfway inside the Danish half: it's sent skidding into the box and Hegering runs to get a boot on it, but Christensen can scoop it up before she does.

08:11 PM

8 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

Thomsen flies down the right to set up Madsen, waiting in the box for the header, but she is smothered and can't connect properly with the ball.

08:10 PM

6 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

Free kick for Denmark after Magull cuts down Madsen. It's taken just inside Germany's half and flies out to be headed out by a leaping defender. A second attempt doesn't yield much. There's another chance for a Denmark free kick after Sevecke is trampled in her own half.

08:07 PM

5 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

Svava breaks through the German defensive ranks but is shut down before she can become dangerous. A long ball from Hegering finds Huth, who dances her way out of danger to play to Bulh, waiting in the box, but it's too powerfully-struck and defended over the goal to nestle in the top netting.

08:05 PM

3 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

A tentative start for Germany, kept pinned back by Denmark but holding on to possession. An early run from captain Huth starts things off, coming in from the right to send the ball into the box and calmly into Christensen's hands.

08:04 PM

1 min: Germany 0-0 Denmark

Denmark have the opening press, with Madsen sending in a cross which Oberdorf kicks away with ease. Harder feeds to Madsen again, but she is kept back just outside the penalty area.

08:02 PM

Kick-off

The whistle blows, and we're off to the races in Brentford.

07:59 PM

Players out, anthems up

Denmark singing along, and when they finish, Harder leads an almighty cheer and clap. Germany's anthem seems quieter - a lot of red and white in the stands at Brentford Community Stadium tonight - but the team give it their best. Spain were stony-faced and serious during their anthem, earlier. An early attempt at match psychological warfare?

07:52 PM

The players wrap up their warm ups

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh and Jule Brand of Germany react in the warm up prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Germany and Denmark at Brentford Community Stadium on July 08, 2022 in Brentford, England. - Alex Pantling/Getty Images Europe
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group B - Germany v Denmark - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - July 8, 2022 Denmark's Pernille Harder and Signe Bruun during the warm up before the match - Lisi Niesner/Reuters
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Referee Esther Staubli warms up with assistants Susann Kung and Sara Telek prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Germany and Denmark at Brentford Community Stadium on July 08, 2022 in Brentford, England - Maddie Meyer/UEFA
07:38 PM

Fans are beginning to pour into Brentford Community Stadium

Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group B - Germany v Denmark - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - July 8, 2022 Denmark fans outside the stadium before the match - John Sibley/Reuters
Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Group B - Germany v Denmark - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - July 8, 2022 A young Denmark fan wearing face paint before the match - Lisi Niesner/Reuters
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 08: A fan wearing a Denmark hat and a Brentford shirt arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Germany and Denmark at Brentford Community Stadium on July 08, 2022 in Brentford, England. - Harriet Lander/Getty Images Europe
07:34 PM

In case you missed it

Elsewhere in Group B, bookies' favourites Spain showed they can perform just fine without the talismanic Alexia Putellas, thank you very much, beating Finland 4-1. The match was literally bookended by goals: Linda Sallstrom, Finland's record goalscorer, nicked one within 49 seconds of the referee's whistle, and Caldentey scored a penalty for Spain with the final kick of the game.

Spain's Mariona Caldentey (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game from the penalty spot during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group B match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Picture date: Friday July 8, 2022. PA - Nigel French/PA
07:30 PM

Disquieting reading for Denmark

07:29 PM

Team news in full

Germany: Merle Frohms (GK), Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Lena Oberdorf, Lea Schuller, Svenja Huth (c), Sara Dabritz, Guilia Gwinn, Felicitas Rauch, Klara Buhl, Lina Magull 

Substitutes: Almuth Schult, Ann-Katrin Berger, Sophie Kleinherne, Lena Lattwein, Sydney Lohmann, Laura Freigang, Alexandra Popp, Nicole Anyomi, Linda Dallmann, Tabea Wassmuth, Jule Brand, Sara Doorsoun

Denmark: Lene Christensen (GK), Stine Ballisager, Rikke Sevecke, Sanne Troelsgaard, Pernille Harder (c), Katrine Veje, Sofie Junge, Rikke Marie Madsen, Janni Thomsen, Signe Bruun, Sofie Svava

Substitutes: Katrine Svane, Laura Worsoe Nielsen, Sara Thrige, Simone Boye Sorensen, Karen Holmgaard, Sara Holmgaard, Nadia Nadim, Stine Larsen, Sofie Bredgaard, Katherine Kuhl, Luna Gevitz, Mille Gejl

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Sara Dabritz of Germany arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Germany and Denmark at Brentford Community Stadium on July 08, 2022 in Brentford, England. - Harriet Lander/Getty Images Europe
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Pernille Harder of Denmark arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Germany and Denmark at Brentford Community Stadium on July 08, 2022 in Brentford, England - Harriet Lander/Getty Images Europe
07:11 PM

Denmark's team news, as provided by the club of star player and team captain Pernille Harder

07:10 PM

German's team news

04:54 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Germany versus Denmark, kicking off at Brentford Community Stadium at 8pm.

This second Group B match is finely poised. Germany, the favourites by a fingernail, are gunning for their record ninth European Championships, last winning the competition in 2013.

But Denmark have form in the tournament, ousting the German team the last time the two nations met, in the 2017 quarter-finals. This marked the first time that Germany hadn't reached the finals at the last six Euros, and will no doubt give the Danish side, who played the final against the Netherlands that year, confidence.

Defender Stine Ballisager, speaking ahead of tonight's fixture, shared as much, saying: "We will do everything it takes to get something out of the match against Germany.

"We know they are the favourites, but we have shown - especially in the last two games - that we can play at a high level."

One of the standout players in the Danish team looking to spoil Germany's party is a name familiar to followers of the WSL: Chelsea forward Pernille Harder, who played a vital role in the Blues' 2020/21 domestic treble-winning season and their clinching of a third consecutive WSL title in May of this year.

But as Ballisager notes, Germany won't make anything easy for Denmark. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who took over as coach in 2019, has a team stacked with talent, including glittering midfielder Sara Dabritz, who signed in June with Champions League holders Lyon from rivals Paris Saint-Germain and a number of superstars from Bayern Munich, including up-and-comer Klara Buhl, who scored a hattrick in Germany's 7-0 warm-up victory against Switzerland last month.

All things considered, this match looks to be a nailbiter. We will be bringing you team news, build-up and live coverage ahead of kick off in one hour's time.

