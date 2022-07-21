Germany vs Austria, Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final: live score and latest updates

germany vs austria live score euro 2022 quarter-final latest updates - Getty Images

Match kicks off at 8pm; live on BBC One

07:35 PM

BBC Coverage Starts

"I don't feel pressure because of our history" Says Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

The coverage starts with a montage of Germany unexpectedly crashing out to Denmark in the 2017 tournament. The Germans were underrated before the tournament but their form so far has woken everyone up to the strong challenge the eight time European champions pose.

Austria have looked solid in defence since their opening loss to England. It could be an interesting encounter but one the Germans are heavily favoured to win.

07:26 PM

Zadrazil Recieves Her Hundredth Cap

Sarah Zadrazil of Austria - Getty Images

Austrian midfielder Sarah Zadrazil will make her 100th appearance for her side tonight.

After making her international debut in 2010, the Bayern Munich player was part of the Austrian side who reached the semi-finals in the last edition of this tournament.

07:16 PM

The Bigger Picture

After England booked their place in the semi-finals last night with a spectacular strike from Beth Mead, tonight's winner will fill the first slot in the other semi-final.

Whoever comes out on top tonight will face either France or the Netherlands depending, on who wins Saturday's quarter-final, in the semi-final on Wednesday at MK Dons Stadium.

07:12 PM

The Teams

Germany: Merle Frohms, Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Lena Oberdorf, Svenja Huth, Alexandra Popp (C), Sara Dabritz, Giulia Gwinn, Felicitas Racuh, Klara Buhl, Lina Magull

Austria: Manuela Zinsberger, Marina Georgieva, Carina Wenninger (C), Barbara Dunst, Sarah Zadrazil, Laura Feiersinger, Laura Weinroither, Nicole Billa, Sarah Puntigam, Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller, Verena Hanshaw

07:06 PM

Team News

Changes for both sides.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg makes four changes for tonight with Felicitas Rauch coming back in after serving a one match ban.

Austrian boss Irene Fuhrmann makes a single change, captain Viktoria Schnaderbeck makes way for Sarah Puntigam

07:00 PM

Welcome to tonight's quarter-final

Rivals Germany and Austria have travelled to Brentford Community Stadium tonight to face off for a place in the semi-finals of the Euros.

Germany, who are fifth in the Fifa rankings, are undoubtedly favourites to advance tonight. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side are unbeaten in the tournament so far and are the only side yet to concede a goal. Captain Alexandra Popp will win her 118th cap tonight and has scored in every one of Germany’s matches so far. This tournament is the centre-forward’s Euros debut after injury prevented her from appearing in all previous tournaments since her debut in 2010. Austria will need to contain her to pull a surprise result tonight.

Austria’s tournament has been gathering momentum after their early loss to England. Last week they pulled a surprise over Norway, Nicole Billa’s header seeing her side safely through to tonight’s encounter. Irene Fuhrmann’s side are looking to reach their second consecutive semi-final in only their second major tournament.

This is only the third match between the neighbouring nations, Germany taking the honours on both previous occasions, but the teams are no stranger to each other. More than half of the Austrian squad play alongside the German players in the Bundesliga and will be familiar with their organised and aggressive style of play.

Whilst Austria have exceeded all expectations in the tournament so far, they will have to pull out a spectacular performance to halt the German team’s progress towards their ninth European title.