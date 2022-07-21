Germany vs Austria LIVE! Women’s Euro 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Germany vs Austria LIVE!

Eight-time winners Germany this evening take on neighbours Austria at the Brentford Community Stadium for a place in the semi-finals. At the last Euros, Die Nationalelf suffered a shock quarter-final exit having won the past six tournaments on the trot. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side remain England's biggest threat to the trophy.

So, Austria have it all to do, against a team who are yet to concede a goal after three group games. They themselves have seen their defence breached just once, but it is in attack where they have struggled, scoring just three times to Germany's nine.

But, as seen five years ago, Germany are susceptible to a shock elimination, and at this stage of the tournament, while Austria reached the semi-finals in 2017 in what was their debut on this stage, so have the pedigree. It’s an intriguing encounter and you can follow the quarter-final with Standard Sport below!

17:53 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm before kick-off at 8pm.

Live stream: The BBC will stream the match for free via their Sport website and iPlayer service.

17:30 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2022 quarter-final between Germany and Austria.

Kick-off at the Brentford Community Stadium is scheduled for 8pm.

