Germany vs Austria LIVE: Latest score and goal updates from Euro 2022 quarter-final as Magull scores

Germany face Austria in the second quarter-final of Euro 2022 at the Brentford Community Stadium this evening. The Germans arrived in England with lowered expectations but are now contenders to take the title after a perfect group stage. They defeated Denmark, Spain and Finland to win all three group matches and finish top of Group B. The eight-time European champions will now feel confident of reaching the semi-finals as they take on an over-performing Austrian side tonight.

Austria are one of the biggest underdogs left in the competition. No-one was expecting them to make it out of the group stages but a confident display against England on the opening matchday showed they may have been underestimated. Although they lost that fixture 1-0 they responded with a victory over Northern Ireland before defeating Norway 1-0 in the crucial final group game to finish second behind England and reach the quarter-finals.

No side covered more ground than Austria during the group stages and they will have to produce yet another determined performance if they are to upset Germany tonight. Many of Austria’s team also play in the Frauen-Bundesliga so both sides will be familiar with each other and the winner will set up a meeting with either France or the Netherlands in the nest round.

Follow all the action from the Euro 2022 quarter-finals:

Germany vs Austria

25’ - GOAL! Magull finishes coolly from a pull-back (Ger 1-0 Aut)

15’ - POST! Georgieva rises highest from a corner and heads against the woodwork for Austria (Ger 0-0 Aut)

Winner faces France or Netherlands in semi-finals

Germany topped Group B, Austria second in Group A

Germany XI: Frohms, Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch, Magull, Oberdorf, Dabrtiz, Huth, Popp, Buhl

Austria XI: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Wenninger, Georgieva, Hanshaw, Puntigam, Hickelsberger-Fuller, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Dunst, Billa

Germany 1-0 Austria

21:00 , Michael Jones

Here’s a look at Lina Magull’s goal:

Lina Magull gets her second goal of the competition 👏 #BBCFootball #BBCEuros — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 21, 2022

Germany 1-0 Austria

20:54 , Michael Jones

Story continues

How important will Lina Magull’s goal be at the end of the game? As it stands Germany are heading into the semi-finals.

(PA)

(Getty Images for DFB)

Half-time: Germany 1-0 Austria

20:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Germany take the advantage into the break thanks to a lovely finish from Lina Magull. It hasn’t been easy for the eight-time European champions as Austria have hit the post and looked threatening from set pieces.

They’ll think they need another goal to be secure in the game.

Germany 1-0 Austria

20:48 , Michael Jones

45 mins: A German free kick is whipped into the box and bounces through safely to Zinsberger in Austria’s goal.

There’s two minutes of added time to play in the first half.

Germany 1-0 Austria

20:46 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Save! Alex Popp wins the ball in Austria’s half and knocks it back to Lena Oberdorf who chips the ball over to the right wing for Svenja Huth’s darting run.

Huth brings the ball into the penalty area then goes for goal and is denied by the outstretched leg of Manuela Zinsberger!

Germany 1-0 Austria

20:42 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Magull is playing well for Germany, holding up the ball and picking out fine passes to create space for different runners. She sends the ball to Gwinn who wins a corner.

Sara Dabritz is the target at the near post but she glances the ball over the crossbar;

Germany 1-0 Austria

20:40 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Danger for Austria as Guilia Gwinn darts into the inside channel on the right before knocking it back to Huth. Huth laces a cross into the box but can’t pick out a team mate and Austria scramble it away.

Germany 1-0 Austria

20:38 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Laura Wienroither nicks the ball off Marina Hegering and holds it up long enough for Hickelsberger-Fuller to get back onside. She’s then fed into the right side of the box but hangs on to possession way too long.

Nicole Billa is louding gesturing for a pass that never comes and eventually Hickelsberger-Fuller runs into trouble.

Germany 1-0 Austria

20:33 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Austria have the chance to respond immediately after winning themselves a corner. They’ve looked threatening from set pieces and Germany need to be alert.

The initial ball is headed out as far as Sarah Puntigam who looks to volley one at goal and scuffs it into the nearest defender.

GOAL! Germany 1-0 Austria (25', Magull)⚽️

20:28 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Germany strike first! Germany’s press works wonders again as Alexandra Popp sprints up to challenge Manuela Zinsberger who miscues her pass up the pitch.

It comes to Felicitas Rauch who heads the ball powerfully back towards the Austrian box where Klara Buhl shrugs off Carina Wenninger and brings it into the box.

She pulls it back to Lina Magull who side-foots a nice finish into the back of the net.

Germany 0-0 Austria

20:27 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Austria work incredibly hard to get back in position when the lose the ball up the pitch, that could come into play later on the game when tired legs start to become more of a factor.

Germany change up their mode of attack and play a couple of diagonal balls over to Svenja Huth on the right side. She tries to drive up to the box but both times gets tackled.

Germany 0-0 Austria

20:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Austria have some work to do to defend a corner after Germany recycle the initial ball. They clear it and almost luck into a counter-attack as the ball comes to Hickelsberger-Fuller.

The forward carries the ball down the right side before trying the play in Nicole Billa and miscuing her past to the German goalkeeper.

Germany 0-0 Austria

20:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Just like when they played England, Austria have looked determined this evening. They have a gameplan, are defensive solid and will try to attack when they get up the pitch.

Germany will be starting to realise that they’ve got a game on their hands.

Georgieva is the target from the next Austrian set piece. It’s a free kick from wide on the right that gets fizzed into the box. The defender makes a run from deep and just misses out as the ball skims over her head.

Germany 0-0 Austria

20:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Off the post!

Austria come closest to opening the scoring after the corner ball is whipped into the box and falls perfectly for Marina Georgieva. She leaps and powers a header at the nearest post with Merle Frohms rooted to the spot.

The effort looks good but it smacks into the upright and bounces away.

Germany 0-0 Austria

20:15 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Barbara Dunst receives the ball on the left wing and darts inside onto her right foot before lifting the ball over towards the back post. Hickelsberger-Fuller arrives but Rauch leaps in front of her and nods the ball behind for a corner.

Germany 0-0 Austria

20:13 , Michael Jones

9 mins: The first corner of the game goes to Germany and Felicitas Rauch hangs her cross up to the middle of the penalty area. Manuela Zinsberger jogs off her line, leaps into the air and grabs hold of the ball.

Chance! Austria win the ball in midfield and Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller is played into the right side of the box. She cuts inside of Marina Hegering before prodding a shot effort straight at Merle Frohms.

Huge moment for the Austrians there.

Germany 0-0 Austria

20:09 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Austria try to string together an attack down the right flank but seem a touch wary about over-committing players in case Germany hit them with a counter.

The ball runs out of play and Germany once more take over possession.

Germany 0-0 Austria

20:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: It’s been an aggressive start from Germany who sprint up the pitch on the press and try to close the ball down quickly. Lina Magull wins the ball and couple of times in the middle of the pitch and feeds it over to Klara Buhl.

Buhl takes on a couple of defenders and weaves her way into the left side of the box before running into more trouble and losing possession.

Kick off: Germany 0-0 Austria

20:02 , Michael Jones

Before kick off there is a moments silence for former German footballer, Uwe Seeler, who passed away recently.

Austria then get the game started.

Germany vs Austria

19:55 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. The Germans are led out by Alexandra Popp but the Austrians have a determined feel about them.

The crowd is once again packed into the Brentford Community Stadium.

Tha national anthems are up next.

Germany vs Austria

19:50 , Michael Jones

Austria have required a penalty shootout to settle both their previous European championship knockout stage matches following goalless draws.

They won 5-3 on spot kicks in their quarter-final tie with Spain five years ago, before going on to lose 3-0 on penalties in the last four against Denmark.

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Germany have lost just three of their 43 matches at the Euros with 34 wins and six draws.

Germany vs Austria

19:45 , Michael Jones

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s Germany are aiming to lift the trophy for the ninth time, having been victorious in eight of their ten previous appearances. Norway, with two, are the competition’s only other multiple champions.

They triumphed in each of the previous six editions of the Euros and had finished in the top four in each of their first nine participations prior to a 2017 quarter-final defeat to Denmark.

Germany have also reached the quarter-final stage in all four tournaments since it was introduced in 2009; they are one of just three sides to have done so, along with France and Sweden.

‘It’s hard to believe we made it through’

19:40 , Michael Jones

Austria surprised the world when they reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Euros in 2017 on their first appearance in the competition and they are lighting it up once again.

They knocked out two-time winners Norway to book their spot in the last eight, but boss Irene Fuhrmann is under no illusion as to the challenge posed by Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s Germany.

"It’s fantastic and hard to believe that we made it through such a strong group to reach the quarter-finals," said Fuhrmann.

"We’re very realistic about our next opponents: Germany have been playing very well - it will be tough."

Players to watch: Nicole Billa

19:35 , Michael Jones

The 26-year-old scored Austria’s equaliser in their eventual 3-1 defeat by Germany in the last meeting between the nations and her goal against Norway on Matchday 3 not only sent Austria to the knockout stages but was the 300th in the group stage at the Women’s Euro finals.

That match-winning header against Norway was the forward’s first goal her eight appearances at the European championship.

The Hoffenheim striker ended the 2020/21 campaign as the Frauen-Bundesliga’s top scorer with 23.

(Getty Images)

Germany vs Austria

19:30 , Michael Jones

The fans have begun arriving at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Kick off is just over 30 minutes away, who will join England in the semi-finals?

Germany or Austria?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Players to watch: Alexandra Popp

19:26 , Michael Jones

The 31-year-old opened the scoring after just eight minutes in Germany’s last meeting with Austria; a 3-1 win in October 2018.

Popp became only the second player – after England’s Beth Mead – to score in each of her side’s three group stage matches at Women’s Euro 2022.

The forward could equal the national record of scoring in four successive Women’s Euro matches, set by Heidi Mohr between 1989 and 1993.

Despite being the most experienced member of the Germany squad with 114 caps, this is Popp’s first Euros having missed out on the 2013 and 2017 editions due to injury.

(EPA)

Germany vs Austria

19:21 , Michael Jones

Austria reached their first European championship five years ago with the debutants eventually eliminated in the semi-finals via penalties following a goalless draw with Denmark.

Irene Fuhrmann’s side booked their place at a second successive final tournament by finishing as one of the best three runners-up in qualifying.

They collected 19 points from their eight matches in Group G to take second place behind France, only dropping points only against Les Bleues with that 3-0 defeat in Guingamp in November 2020 the only game in which they conceded a goal.

Germany vs Austria team changes

19:16 , Michael Jones

Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg makes four changes to the side that beat Finland 3-0 in their final match of Group B.

In midfield Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch and Lina Magull step in for Sara Doorsoun, Lena Lattwein and Linda Dallmann while at the back Sophia Kleinherne makes way for Kathrin Hendrich.

There’s also just the one change for the Austria side that beat Norway 1-0 in their final group game. Defender Marina Georgieva is in for Arsenal’s Viktoria Schnaderbeck.

Germany vs Austria line-ups

19:13 , Michael Jones

Germany XI: Frohms, Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch, Magull, Oberdorf, Dabrtiz, Huth, Popp, Buhl

Austria XI: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Wenninger, Georgieva, Hanshaw, Puntigam, Hickelsberger-Fuller, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Dunst, Billa

Germany vs Austria

19:09 , Michael Jones

This is only the third match between the teams, and a first outside Germany with the hosts emerging victorious in both previous meetings.

Their last encounter came in October 2018 in Essen, Horst Hrubesch’s Germany running out 3-1 winners despite Nicole Billa’s 34th-minute goal cancelling out an early Alexandra Popp strike (8). Linda Dallmann (56) and Lea Schüller (84) both struck after the interval to clinch victory.

The two countries’ first fixture was as recently as October 2016, Germany recording a 4-2 victory in Regensburg. Laura Feiersinger (48) and Nina Burger (54) levelled for Austria after Anja Mittag’s first-half double, before the hosts restored their two-goal lead thanks to late goals from Verena Faisst (75) and Lena Petermann (81 pen).

Germany team news

19:04 , Michael Jones

Germany XI: Frohms, Hendrich, Hegering, Oberdorf, Huth, Popp, Dabritz, Gwinn, Rauch, Buhl, Magull

Fuhrmann on preparing for ‘intense match’

19:03 , Michael Jones

Austria coach Irene Fuhrmann spoke about what she is expecting from tonight’s match:

“A very intense match awaits us. The two teams on the pitch are both very physical and Germany are the clear favourites. We have to push back from the first minute onward.

“The roles are clear. We have to act very mature and be clever. We have to try to keep Germany far away from our goal for as long as possible, and be dangerous in attack at the same time.”

Georgia Stanway mixes teamwork and timing to provide England’s most spectacular moment

18:58 , Michael Jones

It was the type of goal that Georgia Stanway, growing up in the footballing outpost of Barrow-in-Furness, playing in the back garden with her brothers, would always have imagined herself scoring. The sort of emphatic, long-range strike that is befitting of such a stage, that deserved to book England’s place in the semi-finals of another major international tournament.

But in the white heat of the extra time win over Spain in Brighton, when that dream had become a reality, it was a moment she could barely remember.

“It all feels like a massive blur at the moment,” the Bayern Munich-bound midfielder said after the final whistle. “I need to watch it back and see where I was, how it went in the net, I literally can’t remember. I remember saying to one of the girls, ‘At what moment did we actually score?’”

Stanway mixes teamwork and timing to provide England’s most spectacular moment

Germany vs Austria

18:52 , Michael Jones

Germany have been European champions on eight of the 12 occasions the tournament has been staged, winning the competition six times in a row between 1995 and 2013.

Their bid for a seventh consecutive title was ended with a shock quarter-final defeat by eventual runners-up Denmark in 2017, but they have been in scintillating form this time around.

Will Die Nationalelf win the title for a ninth time this year?

Germany vs Austria

18:47 , Michael Jones

Germany take on neighbours Austria in a first competitive fixture between the sides with a place in the Women’s Euro 2022 semi-finals at stake at the Brentford Community Stadium.

While Germany have progressed from the group stage in all seven editions of the tournament since it was introduced in 1997, Austria have managed to reach the knockout stages in both their Euro appearances.

More than nine million viewers tune into Euro 2022 quarter-final thriller

18:44 , Michael Jones

Over nine million people watched England come from behind to beat Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The Lionesses needed a brilliant extra-time goal from Georgia Stanway to progress to the last four after Esther Gonzalez’s opener for Spain had been cancelled out by Ella Toone in the 84th minute.

A peak audience of 7.6million watched the game on BBC One, with a further 1.5million streaming across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

More than nine million tune into England vs Spain quarter-final

Georgia Stanway reflects on impulsive moment which took England into semi-finals

18:39 , Michael Jones

Georgia Stanway expressed her delight after sealing England’s dramatic Euro 2022 quarter-final win over Spain with a stunning strike, admitting: “I don’t know why I shot but I’m glad I did”.

The tournament hosts progressed to the semis after coming from behind at the Amex Stadium, with substitute Ella Toone equalising in the 84th minute to cancel out Esther Gonzalez’s 54th-minute opener before Stanway’s show-stopper in the sixth minute of extra-time secured a 2-1 victory.

The midfielder, who has joined Bayern Munich this summer after leaving Manchester City, collected the ball from Keira Walsh, drove towards the box and sent a wonderful shot flying past the diving Sandra Panos from around 20 yards out.

It was a second goal of the tournament for Stanway, the other being a penalty in the 8-0 group-stage thrashing of Norway at the same stadium.

Georgia Stanway reflects on impulsive moment which took England into semi-finals

England into Euro 2022 semi-finals as Georgia Stanway rocket defeats Spain in extra-time thriller

18:33 , Michael Jones

Georgia Stanway gets the goal her tournament deserves, England – so creditably, so resiliently – get to the semi-finals.

The show goes on thanks to a great show of character. Because, in so many ways, what actually made this 2-1 quarter-final win over Spain all the more impressive was that England were so often second best. It was certainly far from their finest performance. That, however, at once made it the game of the tournament while drawing out some of England’s best qualities; the sort of intangible strengths that really create champions; the kind of qualities that only come out on nights like this when the tension of it all is more exhilaratingly suffocating than the summer weather.

It all set up the sweetest and loudest of celebrations in Brighton, something beyond what Euro 2022 has offered so far.

England into semi-finals as Georgia Stanway rocket defeats Spain in extra time

England first team through to semi-finals

18:27 , Michael Jones

England fought back from one-goal down against Spain to claim an exceptional victory in the first Women’s European Championship 2022 quarter-final.

After a dominant first half for the Spaniard’s Esther Gonzalez earned the visitors a deserved reward when turning the ball past Mary Earps early in the second half.

Changes from both managers changed the game though as Spain sacrificed possession for potential defensive security as Sarina Wiegman threw on more attackers.

With six minutes of the 90 left to play Lauren Hemp flicked a cross in from the right side and picked out Alessia Russo in the box. She nodded it down for Ella Toone who slotted it home to take the game to extra-time.

Georgia Stanway then scored a screamer in the first 15 minutes to put England in front for the first time in the match and the Lionesses closed out the game to reach the last-four.

Germany face neighbours Austria in next Euro 2022 quarter-final

18:21 , Michael Jones

Germany take on Austria in the next Euro 2022 quarter-final after England sealed their place in the semi-finals.

The Lionesses came from behind to beat Spain on Wednesday night as Georgia Stanway’s sensational extra-time strike secured a 2-1 win.

Here, we take a look at what lies ahead:

Germany face neighbours Austria in next Euro 2022 quarter-final

Austria’s route to the quarter-finals

18:15 , Michael Jones

Austria had perhaps the most difficult opening match of the tournament. They took on hosts, England, in front of 69,000 fans at Old Trafford and put in a brilliant performance.

Beth Mead’s goal - that crossed the line by mere inches - was the only one they conceded in the group stages but it put Austria on the backfoot after the first matchday.

Next up came Northern Ireland and they bounced back to earn a comfortable 2-0 win and give themselves a chance to reach the knockouts.

To do so they had to defeat Norway during the final group game. Nicole Billa’s headed finish in the 37th minute put them in front and was enough to book Austria a place in the last-eight.

Germany’s route to quarter-finals

18:09 , Michael Jones

Germany came into the Euro 2022 tournament without too much pressure despite being eight-time European champions. They eased into the competition with a 4-0 victory over Denmark in their opening fixture.

Four days later, Klara Buhl and Alexandra Popp both scored in the first half to give Germany a 2-0 victory over Spain which secured them a spot in the knockout stages.

They finished off a perfect group stage with a 3-0 victory over Finland to top Group B having scored nine goals and conceded none.

It’s going to be a tricky task for Austria tonight.

‘We will not underestimate Austria’ says Popp

18:03 , Michael Jones

Germany captain Alexandra Popp says her side will not "underestimate" Austria in their Euro 2022 quarter-final at Brentford Community Stadium tonight.

They are the favourites to beat an Austria and reach the semi-finals but Popp isn’t taking that for granted.

"Austria have a strong team spirit and they run until their legs give out," said Popp. "You can feel the euphoria within the team. We definitely cannot underestimate them.

"We know several of their players from the Frauen-Bundesliga, but that means that they know us as well. That can be both a pro and a con."

Germany vs Austria

17:40 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the second quarter-final of the Women’s European Championship 2022 as Germany take on Austria at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Kick off for this one is at 8pm with the winning team setting up a semi-final against either France or Netherlands who play each other on Saturday.

Germany have a perfect record in the tournament so far with three victories in the group stages but Austria have hit good form of their own. They only conceded once in the group stages - during a 1-0 loss to England - before beating Northern Ireland and Norway to clinch second place in Group B.

Can they go on and shock the eight-time European champions tonight?