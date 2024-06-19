Germany v Hungary LIVE: Latest score as Kai Havertz leads the line for Euro 2024 hosts

Germany fans get in the mood before kick-off against Hungary (Reuters)

Julian Nagelsmann’s vibrant Germany side face Hungary in Stuttgart looking to move one step closer to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

The hosts won many plaudits after their display in the 5-1 victory against Scotland in the opening game, with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz in particular signalling a new generation of German talent to go alongside established greats including Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan.

And while Germany further consolidated their status as one of the tournament favourites, Hungary – who some touted to be among the dark horses – fell to a disappointing 3-1 loss against Switzerland.

Marco Rossi’s side were 2-0 down by the end of the first half, and despite a far better display in the second period, they could not find an equaliser before conceding a third in added time. They’ll be aware that they are potentially still able to qualify in third but a surprise win against Germany would set them up nicely for a vital final group match against Scotland.

Hosts Germany face Hungary in their second group game at 5pm BST, live on BBC One

Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Toni Kroos all featured heavily in their 5-1 demolition of Scotland

Hungary lost 3-1 to Switzerland in their opening game

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; Fiola, Orbán, Dárdai; Bolla, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai, Varga

16:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The hosts are in their purple and pink change number this evening, with Hungary sporting white. Skippers Ilkay Gundogan and Domink Szoboszlai swap pennants - here we go.

16:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s plenty of Hungarian fans inside MHPArena, waving their national flags overhead, creating ripples of red, white and green.

It’s a Dutch officiating team today, if you were wondering: Danny Makkelie has the whistle and leads it; Rob Dieperink is on VAR duties.

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, here we go - Germany would secure their spot as the first team into the round of 16 with victory here. Can Hungary spring a surprise?

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s plenty of locksmiths in the Germany side, though, who will be aiming to pick their way through that defence. There’s creativity and class oozing out of every pore of Julian Nagelsmann’s line-up, with Kai Havertz retaining his place up top. Expect to see Niklas Fullkrug at some point, though, to offer a rather different attacking focal point.

16:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s not curtains for Hungary today even if they are beaten, but their hopes of escaping the group will be slim with only Scotland to come. Marco Rossi’s side were one of the opening round disappointments, arriving at the tournament with decent form but never really getting out of the blocks against Switzerland. Rossi has backed the same midfield and frontline, making alterations in a defensive five that he hopes will be able to hold firm against this fluid, fluent German front line.

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Our reporter Alex Pattle is in Stuttgart for us, drying out in the sunshine after receiving a right old soaking in Dortmund yesterday. The atmosphere for Turkey against Georgia was something special, though, and today should be lively, too, as Alex explains:

16:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A Germany fan suffered a broken arm after being hit by a wayward Niclas Fullkrug shot on Friday, but the supporter is set to be back in the stands on Wednesday.

Kai Flathmann was struck during the warm-up for Germany’s Euro 2024 opener against Scotland, and he was forced to watch the rest of the game from a hospital in Munich.

That has not deterred him from seeking a swift return to the stands, though, with Flathmann due to attend Germany’s game with Hungary on Wednesday (19 June) evening. Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1 in Group A, and the hosts continue their campaign at 6pm local time in Stuttgart.

To Stuttgart!

16:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Onwards we go in this wild, weird and wonderful European Championship, another low-key afternoon on paper having descended into utter chaos in Hamburg. What delights does the day’s middle game have in store for us? Hosts Germany are back in action, still riding high from that opening night drubbing of Scotland and now encountering a Hungarian outfit looking to bounce back from defeat to Switzerland.

Kick-off is not far away.

16:18 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of the other two games that take place later today.

Hosts Germany face Hungary in Stuttgart at 5pm BST, while Scotland look to bounce back from a bruising defeat in their opening match when they face Switzerland at 8pm BST.

You can follow the Germany game below!

16:12 , Chris Wilson

That result gives both sides their first point of the tournament, so there’ll be plenty to play for on the final matchday in Group B. Italy and Spain face off tomorrow in the other game in the group.

Croatia’s final game comes against the Azzurri, and it kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday, 24 June in Leipzig.

Albania have the tougher final fixture, as they face an impressive Spain side at the same time in Dusseldorf.

16:08 , Jack Rathborn

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; Fiola, Orbán, Dárdai; Bolla, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai, Varga

16:05 , Chris Wilson

16:01 , Jack Rathborn

Germany XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz

16:00 , Chris Wilson

99 mins

There’s no time for any more action, as the referee brings a pulsating game to an end! The spoils are shared in the battle between the Balkan neighbours.

15:58 , Chris Wilson

97 mins

We’re past the allotted six minutes, and it’s chaos in Hamburg. A brilliant, if cynical, challenge near halfway stops the Croatia counter, and eventually Albania counter. It’s three-v-three for the underdogs and they look to play it wide to the right, but it’s cut out before they can get the shot away!

GOAL! Croatia 2-2 Albania

15:56 , Chris Wilson

95 mins

GOAL! Albania have the equaliser!!!

Brilliant from Hoxha again as he skips past his man on the left and carries it wide. He stands up the two defenders and slips a pass between them to the overlapping Asllani, who then cuts it back to Gjasula, who side-foots it low into the net!

15:53 , Chris Wilson

95 mins

We’ll definitely go over the allotted amount of added time here. Defiinitely...

15:53 , Chris Wilson

93 mins

CLOSE! Great play from Albania as Hoxha holds it up on the left of the area and then squares it to Seferi, who’s on the edge of the six-yard box. His touch is poor and his shot is blocked, before Daku is penalised for a high foot at he tried to turn in the rebound.

15:51 , Chris Wilson

91 mins

There’ll be six added minutes in Hamburg.

15:50 , Chris Wilson

90 mins

End-to-end stuff here as Albania attack and try their luck from the edge of the area. Livakovic spills it and Daku tries to turn in the rebound, but he hits it over! He was offside anyway in the end.

15:48 , Chris Wilson

89 mins

Almost exceptional from Martin Baturina, as he carries the ball almost from his own half into the Albania box. He rides the challenge and then beats the man in the box, eventually getting a shot away, but Strakosha collects.

15:47 , Chris Wilson

88 mins

Almost the goal everyone seemingly wants to see, as Modric collects the ball outside the box and tries his luck from distance, but he drags it wide of the far post.

15:45 , Chris Wilson

86 mins

Juranovic concedes the throw deep into the Croatia half, and though they win the ball back they give it away quickly.

Albania try and swing a cross into the box, but Gjasula was offside.

Euro 2024: Croatia 2-1 Albania

15:44 , Chris Wilson

84 mins

Perisic – who has certainly wrestled back his starting place, you’d think – comes off for Sosa, while Kramaric is replaced by Baturina.

For Albania, Ramadani and Manaj come off for Hoxha and Daku.

15:40 , Chris Wilson

80 mins

Albania and their fans look shellshocked, but Croatia continued piling on the pressure after their equaliser, and Albania couldn’t deal with it.

The tables have turned now and Croatia are happy to keep the ball. They do launch an attack though, and Sucic whips it towards the back post before Albania manage to hook it away.

15:38 , Chris Wilson

76 mins

GOAL! And Croatia have turned it around!

Šutalo does well to dispossess Minaj and Croatia attack again. It finds its way to Gvardiol, who lays it to Kramaric. He spots the run of Budimir and slips it through towards the byeline, and Budimir cuts it back straight to Pašalić, whose shot is deflected in!

15:35 , Chris Wilson

74 mins

GOAL! Croatia are level!

Croatia go down the other end and they work the ball to Budimir on the edge of the box. He’s spotted the overlapping run from Kramaric, and the midfielder cuts back inside before giving Strakosha the eyes and rifling a shot in at the near post, though the legs of Hysaj.

15:31 , Chris Wilson

70 mins

Modric swings in another inviting corner, but Albania head it away again. Croatia threaten again and it’s almost brilliant link-up play between Susic and Budimir, but the latter miscues his attempted one-two.

Goalscorer Laci comes off for Albania, and on comes defensive midfielder Klaus Gjasula.

15:26 , Chris Wilson

66 mins

Half a chance for Albania as Bajrami collects the ball near halfway and carries towards the box. He tries to tempt Gvardiol to dive in but the City man holds firm, and Bajrami blasts a shot wide just as he enters the box.

15:23 , Chris Wilson

64 mins

Albania make a chance as Asani comes off for Taulant Seferi.

15:22 , Chris Wilson

63 mins

Brilliant again from Manaj as he takes down Strakosha’s long ball and wins another free-kick. Albania carry on the attack, and it ends with Bajrami hitting a shot straight at Livakovic.

15:18 , Chris Wilson

60 mins

Modric tries from distance and it’s blocked by Ramadani, who stays down in the box. He’ll be fine; it hit the inside of his leg, so it’s pretty obvious what he’s doing!

15:17 , Chris Wilson

57 mins

Better from Albania as they keep possession and recycle it to the ‘keeper, but it’s wasteful in the end from an attempted pass forward.

Croatia come again, with Modric sweeping it wide to Susic. He delivers the ball in, and Petkovic wins a corner as his header is deflected behind.

From the corner, Sutalo gets his head to it from about three yards out, but he can’t direct it on target!

15:12 , Chris Wilson

53 mins

Croatia have started this half brilliantly in comparison to the first, and they’re looking threatening as they pile on the pressure.

Kovacic is the latest to try his luck, as he hits one from outside the box that takes a kind deflection and runs to Strakosha.

15:10 , Chris Wilson

51 mins

Croatia force Strakosha into his first real save of the match so far, as Sucic collects on the right, gets it out from under his feet and tries to curl it into the far corner.

Moments later, Croatia clip another ball towards the far post, but the header is over the bar.

15:04 , Chris Wilson

Croatia get the second half started. They’ve made two changes: Mario Pasalic has come on for Brozovic, and Sucic has replaced Majer.

15:03 , Chris Wilson

The teams are coming back out, so we’re moments from the second half.

Can Albania grab a historic win, or will Croatia fight their way back into it?

Worth remembering that a loss here for either side effectively rules them out of qualifying for the last 16.

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Albania will obviously be far happier with how that half turned out, and they were good value for their lead at the break.

In truth they haven’t exactly be asked to do a lot in defence, but they have continuously threatened in attack and have created all of the best chances so far.

Croatia are lacking that last bit of quality and cohesion in the final third. A disjointed performance in that first half. .

HALF-TIME! Croatia 0-1 Albania

14:56 , Chris Wilson

14:50 , Chris Wilson

46 mins

CLOSE! Albania could be three-nil up here!

Albania counter once more and the cross comes in from the right, with Manaj diving to get a head to it. He should do better though, and Livakovic gets down to his right to parry it away.

The half comes to an end after some great link-up play in the box from Croatia ends with Perisic clipping a cross into the six-yard box, and it’s headed down but saved by Strakosha!

There was a foul in the build-up somewhere anyway, and soon after the whistle goes for half-time! An entertaining match so far for the neutral.

14:46 , Chris Wilson

45 mins

Croatia are applying all the pressure as the half comes to an end, but it’s lacking any imagination. Strakosha collects an easy header after Perisic attempted to head the diagonal ball in back across goal.

A minute later, Kramaric tries to fizz in a cross from the left, but again it’s straight to Strakosha.

There’ll be one minute of added time.

14:44 , Chris Wilson

42 mins

Perisic delivers the cross and the header away only falls to Modric on the edge of the box. Croatia work it across to the right and it’s Juranovic to swing in the cross this time, but it’s headed behind for a goal kick.

14:41 , Chris Wilson

40 mins

Brozovic with another effort that goes off-target, and moments later Gvardiol is dispossessed on the edge of the Albania box.

Albania are doing a great job of frustrating Croatia, keeping possession well in their half and winning clever free-kicks.

14:38 , Chris Wilson

38 mins

Strakosha does well to push away the cross from Modric, and then Mitaj does brilliantly to beat the first challenge, carry it out and then win the free-kick.

They counter with the long ball over the top again, but Manaj can’t bring it down as it comes over his shoulder.

14:37 , Chris Wilson

36 mins

Sutalo is the latest defender to do well to cut out the Albania through ball. So much space in the Croatian midfield, it’s like watching Manchester United.

14:34 , Chris Wilson

31 mins

CLOSE! So close to a second for Albania.

They counter after Modric gives it away in midfield. Asllani is making the run towards goal and it’s threaded through to him, but the midfielder hits it too close to Livakovic after trying to give him the eyes and slot it in at the near post.

14:31 , Chris Wilson

30 mins

Almost a great chance for Albania! It’s almost a carbon copy of the goal, as Asani whips it in and Laci has got in between the centre-backs, but it’s headed away.

It falls to Hysaj on the edge of the box, but he can’t keep his half-volley on target.

14:25 , Chris Wilson

23 mins

Croatia are pressing very high in their attempts to get an equaliser; a little bit more quality and Albania would’ve been clean through on more than one occasion.

It’s Croatia with all the possession at the moment though. 66 per cent of it to be exact.

14:22 , Chris Wilson

20 mins

Croatia continue to pile on the pressure but the break is always on for Albania. This time, Asllani hooks a pass to Bajrami, who’s made the overlapping run.

It’s a straight foot race to get one-v-one, but the defender slides in to win it. Croatia go down the other end and Brozovic has an effort from the edge of the box, but he drags it well wide.

End-to-end stuff so far.

14:19 , Chris Wilson

17 mins

Juranovic tries to cause chaos with the long throw into the Albania box, but it’s cleared. Croatia come again with Gvardiol surging through midfield, and he wins the free-kick after being pulled back.

14:16 , Chris Wilson

14 mins

Croatia are piling on the pressure as they try to find an equaliser, but it’s leaving them open on the counter. Albania swarm forward again, but the low shot is saved well by Livakovic this time.

14:14 , Chris Wilson

11 mins

GOAL! And Albania are in front out of nowhere!!

Great play from the minnows as they recycle possession near the edge of the Croatia box. Ramadani has it in a central area and he sweeps it wide to Asllani, who plays an inviting cross into the area between the defence and the ‘keeper.

Laci has made the run towards the near post, and he directs his header towards the ground, and as it bounces it beats Livakovic, who can’t react in time!

14:11 , Chris Wilson

10 mins

Much better from Albania. For the last few minutes, every time they’ve won the ball they’ve tried the quick counter, but this time they keep the ball in defence before trying to build from the back.

14:10 , Chris Wilson

8 mins

Croatia win a free-kick near the edge of the area, and it’ll be Modric to deliver. He clips it into space in the box, but there’s nobody putting pressure on the defender.

14:06 , Chris Wilson

4 mins

Albania are looking to go direct at almost every opportunity as the game begins. Manaj has had plenty of touches already.

14:03 , Chris Wilson

2 mins

No goal within the first minute for Albania this time. Disappointing.

Croatia dominating possession in the early stages here.

14:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! Albania get us underway in the second game of the day.

12:54 , Jack Rathborn

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Majer, Petkovic, Kramaric

Albania XI: Strakosha, Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj, Ramadani, Asllani, Laçi, Asani, Manaj, Bajrami

12:12 , Jack Rathborn

There’s been a great deal of talk around Scotland since the embarrassment of Munich - admirable displays of showing up, taking responsibility, being accountable. There have been meetings, discussions, discussions about meetings; post-match analysis, pre-match analysis, another two press conferences. Five days on from the opening humiliation against hosts Germany and Scotland were starting to struggle finding a new way to say they’d failed to show up on the opening night of Euro 2024. Finally, the captain Andy Robertson announced the time for talking was over. “We need action,” he declared.

As a result of their goal difference taking a battering against Germany, there is jeopardy ahead of facing Switzerland tonight. Steve Clarke’s side require four points from their remaining two games of Group A and will be all but out should they lose in Cologne; at the very least, it would require Scotland to beat Hungary in their final fixture of the group by five or six. It’s as simple as that, while the challenge of lifting the spirits of his players has been one of nuance for Clarke. The Scotland manager has been going around his squad “kicking backsides and giving cuddles” as he assesses what is needed ahead of facing a confident Switzerland team fresh off an impressive win over Hungary.

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

If the start to 2006 was a famous “summer fairytale” for Germany, this could be the beginning of an even better story. It doesn’t want for youthful joy, either, as witnessed by the standing ovation for Jamal Musiala. For Scotland, there was only grim reality. There were some familiarities to that, too.

They at least had something like a belated shot, and a goal, to at least make this 5-1. It could really have been so much worse. It couldn’t have gone much better for Germany. This opening game of Euro 2024 had the feel of a properly big event beforehand, as illustrated by Sir Alex Ferguson’s message before a raucous Flower of Scotland, but he had to witness an occasion that solely became about how big the defeat would be. Scotland were fortunate to escape with a mere four-goal loss. Everyone else was fortunate to witness Musiala.

There was a real symbolism to how he and the effervescent Florian Wirtz both scored to win the game in the opening 20 minutes, particularly with the sheer abandon of Musiala’s strike. The 21-year-old – to use head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s line before the game – certainly rocked. This was the impetuous arrival of a brilliant new German generation, but they were already away before the opposition even had time to think. That might be a common feeling by the end of this tournament, as Nagelsmann’s thrillingly synchronised team announced themselves as proper contenders.

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024 hosts Germany will look to build more momentum after their thumping opening win over Scotland as they take on Hungary in Group A.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz starred as Germany made the perfect start to their Euro 2024 campaign, thrashing sorry Scotland 5-1 in Munich

Julian Nagelsmann’s side now head to Dortmund to take on Hungary, who beat Germany away from home in the Nations League two years ago.

But Hungary have ground to make up if they are to reach the knockout stages, and were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland in their opening fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group A match.

