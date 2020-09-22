Germany tells Britain to "stop the games", time running out for deal

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - German Europe Minister Michael Roth urged Britain on Tuesday to drop plans for a bill that would break the country's obligations to the European Union under a signed treaty as time was running out to clinch an EU-Britain trade deal.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels that is to prepare a summit of EU leaders later this week, Roth said he was "extremely worried" by London's plans to pass an internal market bill that would break international law.

"Please, London, stop the games, time is running out," Roth said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)