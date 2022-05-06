Germany - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Germany’s MNOs closing 3G networks

Sydney, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Germany-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Telekom Deutschland remains the dominant provider in the fixed-line segment, though there is increasing competition from operators including freenet, Vodafone Germany, and Telefónica Germany, each of which is making use of regulatory measures aimed at facilitating wholesale network access to provide fibre-based broadband services.

The German mobile market is driven by mobile data, with the number of mobile broadband subscribers having increased rapidly in recent years. With LTE now effectively universally available, considerable progress has recently been made in building out 5G networks. Telekom’s 5G service provided about 80% population coverage by March 2021. This was expected to be increased to 90% coverage by the end of the year.

This report introduces the key aspects of the German telecom market, providing data on the country’s fixed network infrastructure as well as key regulatory developments including the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, and carrier preselection. The report also covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including an overview of the main operators and their strategies for dealing with competition and emerging technologies, also an assessment of recent regulatory developments and spectrum auctions. In addition, the report analyses the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with subscriber forecasts and an assessment of developments with related technologies such as FttP, DOCSIS3.1 and powerline broadband.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key Developments:

  • Unsere Grune Glasfaser joint venture starts building 50,000km wholesale fibre access network;

  • Regulator approves four-year termination rates to 2023, sets reduced MTRs through to 2022;

  • Telekom Deutschland launches standalone 5G service;

  • Additional security measures applied to 5G network components;

  • Telefónica Germany reports 98% LTE coverage;

  • Vodafone Germany to extend its 1Gb/s service to 25 million premises by 2022;

  • NetCologne rolls out 1Gb/s service in Cologne;

  • EWE to invest more than 1 billion in fibre-based infrastructure to 2026;

  • Report update includes the regulator’s market data for 2019, VATM market data updates for 2020, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q4 2020, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:
Telekom Deutschland, Freenet, BT Global Services, Tele2 Germany, Telefónica Germany, Vodafone Germany, E-Plus, CallMobile, QSC, Kabel BW, Kabel Deutschland, Unitymedia, PrimaCom, The Cloud, Energie Baden-Wurttemberg.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Germany-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

