Germany starts rationing energy as Putin’s gas cuts bite - live updates

James Warrington
·4 min read
Germany energy blackouts gas rationing Robert Habeck Putin Russia war - REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo
Germany energy blackouts gas rationing Robert Habeck Putin Russia war - REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Germany has begun rationing hot water, dimming the lights and turning down the heating as the country reels from Putin’s gas cuts.

Economy minister Robert Habeck last month moved Germany to the second phase of its three-stage emergency gas plan, but stopped short of rationing supplies.

However, some local authorities have taken matters into their own hands amid fears shortages could lead to blackouts this winter.

Vonovia, the country’s largest residential landlord, said it would lower the temperature of its tenants’ gas central heating to 17 degrees between 11pm and 6am, the Financial Times reports.

A housing association in Saxony said it would start rationing the supply of hot water, while Cologne is dimming its street lighting. Other measures include switching off hot water altogether in school and gyms and shutting down public swimming pools.

The moves highlight the real concerns about an energy crisis this winter after Russia slashed gas supplies to Europe.

Next week the crucial Nord Stream pipeline to Germany will shut down for planned maintenance, with some fearing it will never reopen.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 dips at the open

The FTSE 100 slipped into the red at the open as traders turn their attention to US jobs data due later today.

The blue-chip index was down 0.2pc to 7,173 points.

07:53 AM

How will Europe cope without Russian gas?

Fears are growing that Putin could turn off the taps completely in the coming months, sparking shortages this winter and leading to rationing and blackouts.

Governments are rapidly putting together contingency plans to help cope with a possible supply cut-off.

Here's a rundown of what some countries are planning:

07:45 AM

Gas prices head for another week of gains

Natural gas prices are on course for the longest stretch of weekly gains this year as worries mount about Putin's supply cuts.

Benchmark European prices eased this morning, but are still heading for a fourth straight week of increases.

The Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany is due to shut on Monday for 10 days of maintenance, and there's mounting concern that flows won't return after the work.

Traders will have a close eye on scheduled talks between Putin and officials on energy issues.

07:36 AM

Germany starts to dim the lights

Good morning. 

Germany has begun an unofficial process of rationing energy amid rising fears Putin's gas cuts could lead to blackouts this winter.

Economy minister Robert Habeck has placed the country in the second phase of its three-stage emergency gas plan, warning: "We have to be prepared for the situation to become critical."

While that stage doesn't include rationing, some local authorities and housing companies have taken matters into their own hands.

Vonovia, the country’s largest residential landlord, said it would lower the temperature of its tenants’ gas central heating to 17 degrees between 11pm and 6am, the Financial Times reports.

A housing association in Saxony said it would start rationing the supply of hot water, while Cologne is dimming its street lighting.

Things could still get worse. The key Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany is due to shut down for maintenance work next week, and some fear it will never reopen.

5 things to start your day

1)  Advisers pocket near £70m from Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties merger - Shareholders are poised to vote on the £5bn merger on July 29

2) HSBC banker quits and declares 'cancel culture destroys wealth and progress' - Stuart Kirk was suspended in May after attacking climate change 'nut jobs'

3) PwC partners receive record £1m payout - Sale windfall and 'exceptional' year push pay to new high

4)  Facebook threatened with European ban over data handling - Facebook told sending user details to US breaches EU's data laws

5)  Bank of England hawk urges ‘front loading’ interest rate rises - Businesses lose faith in the Bank's ability to keep inflation under control, new survey shows

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks jumped early this morning, with the Hang Seng Index climbing 1.5pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.4pc.

Tokyo stocks opened higher following gains on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.5pc in early trade.

Coming up today

Corporate: Vistry Group (trading statement)

Economics: Non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, labour force participation rate (US)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Cricket in Hamilton: 175 years of history, lots of players, nowhere to play

    When Pranav Patel moved to Hamilton for his master's degree last fall, he wondered if his cricket playing days were behind him. Patel has been a cricket player since he was a child and played on his university team in India. He wasn't sure there would be cricket teams in Canada. "I was worried," he said. "It's the country where soccer and, you know, football [are] really popular. And ice hockey." Patel found the Hamilton Cricket Club, which is celebrating its 175th anniversary, through Instagram

  • Should the Leafs make a play for pending free agent Colin White?

    The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. Despite his history of injury, White is still just 25 years old and could provide useful value for the Maple Leafs at fourth-line centre.