Germany sees no room for extra payments to EU budget -Spiegel

(Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner sees no wriggle room for Berlin to make additional payments into the European Union budget, he said in an interview with Spiegel magazine published on Friday.

The budget situation in Germany was tense, Lindner said in the interview in Brussels.

"In view of the necessary cuts in our national budget, we are currently unable to make any additional contributions to the budget of the European Union," he said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

Any additional financial requirements should be covered by reallocations or using existing leeway in the EU budget for unforeseen events, he added.

(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)