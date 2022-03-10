Germany reports record COVID-19 cases as curbs set to ease

·1 min read

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Germany reported a record number of coronavirus infections on Thursday as the country prepares to lift most remaining restrictions.

Germany reported 262,752 new infections, 52,079 more than a week ago, with the seven-day incidence rate rising to 1,389 infections per 100,000 people, from 1,319 a day earlier. Another 259 people died, bringing the total death toll to 125,023.

The health ministry declared that the peak of the latest wave of the pandemic had been passed last week, when the country's federal states agreed to relax coronavirus rules, including allowing discos and nightclubs to open again.

Legislation is also planned that would remove other remaining restrictions from March 20.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

