Germany ready to pay high economic price to defend values - Baerbock in Moscow

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany is ready to defend fundamental values in the conflict with Russia over Ukraine, even if this means paying a high economic price, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after talks with her Russian counterpart in Moscow on Tuesday.

"We have no other option, even if this means paying a high economic price," Baerbock told a joint news conference with Sergei Lavrov after the meeting, adding Berlin is ready for serious dialogue with Russia in order to improve the security situation for all in Europe.

"Germany has reiterated that, in case energy is being used as a weapon, that this would have consequences on the (Nord Stream 2) pipeline", she noted.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Sarah Marsh and Sabine Siebold)