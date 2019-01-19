Big day for German bobsleds, with 2 victories in Austria Elana Meyers Taylor, right and Sylvia Hoffmann from the United States celebrate their third place after the second run of the two-woman bobsled World Cup race in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) -- Stephanie Schneider of Germany rallied in the second heat to win a World Cup women's bobsled race Saturday, her second victory of the season.

Schneider and Ann-Christin Strack finished their two runs in 1 minute, 46.06 seconds. Mariama Jamanka and Kira Lipperheide of Germany took second in 1:46.17.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman of the U.S. led after the first heat but finished third. Jamanka medaled for the fifth time in as many women's races this season. The medal was the fourth for Meyers Taylor and the third of the year for Schneider.

Later, Germany's Francesco Friedrich improved to 5-for-5 in two-man races this season, teaming with Thorsten Margis for another victory. Germany also took second in that race, with Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer holding off the Lativan sled driven by Oskars Kibermanis and pushed by Matiss Miknis.

The wins extended Germany's streak of victories in World Cup and Olympic bobsled races to 22, going back to last year.