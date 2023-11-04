Germany puts Britain to shame with its zero tolerance of anti-Semitism

Robert Habeck, Germany's economy minister and Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister

In almost every country in the West, Green parties have become synonymous with the worst excesses of modern Leftism, including on Israeli-Arab affairs. But there is hope now, because Germany is proving that you can be green, on the Left, and have a moral backbone as well.

Last week, the German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck, a Green politician, gave a speech about anti-Semitism which carried a refreshing – and sadly unique – moral clarity. He dealt movingly with Germany’s own unique responsibility to Israel and the safety and security of the Jewish homeland, then articulated the responsibility of any civilised nation towards its own Jews.

This, of course, means not allowing terror-cheering marches to go ahead under the guise of Lefty ideals like anti-imperialism; and it means cracking down on Islamist anti-Semitism.

“To be clear,” said Habeck, “anti-Semitism is not to be tolerated in any form – whatsoever. The scale of the Islamist demonstrations in Berlin and other cities in Germany is unacceptable and needs a tough political response.” He even grasped this all-important nettle: that the “both sides argument is misleading here. Hamas is a murderous terrorist group.”

I also found it comforting when he said: “Whoever lives here does so according to the rules of this country… This means that burning Israeli flags is a criminal offence, as is praising Hamas terror. Any German citizen who does this will have to answer for such offences in court; those who are not German citizens will also risk their residency status. Anyone who does not yet have a residence permit will have provided a reason to be deported.”

I’d be very surprised if a single Hamas cheerleader or Israeli flag-incinerator actually gets deported, but in using this kind of language, Habeck showed an understanding of the life-and-death stakes for Jews and the West that not a single lawmaker in this country has had the guts to rival.

I know for a fact that some Tories, such as Michael Gove, have a deep and committed understanding of the relationship between Islamism, Israel and anti-Semitism. Yet concerns never seem to be acted upon. Instead, Islamism is still permitted, even fostered, on the streets of Britain, as a happy bedfellow of the ghastly politicking of a young generation of wannabe Leftist “activists”.

Story continues

And so, since October 7, London in particular has become an international embarrassment, putting itself in the bizarre position of moral and political inferiority to Germany on the question of anti-Semitism.

As architect of the Holocaust, Germany has had to completely start again. While the country is, like others, still having to confront anti-Semitism from both the Left and Right, much of its post-war generation is under no illusions as to what untrammelled erosion of the right to safety of Jews leads to.

Britain meanwhile, which stood apart from the worst of the European 20th century – never falling to fascism, never deporting its tiny numbers of Jews to camps – has not experienced a wake-up call.

In the upper echelons of Whitehall and across the political spectrum, it has allowed a long-standing culture of hubris to fester and moulder unchallenged. The Foreign Office is a particular problem. Misplaced guilt for the Balfour Agreement, whereby Jews were given some of the land that became Israel, persists.

More urgently, there is the problem of an establishment that does not believe it has the power to stem the tide of anti-Semitism. We see this in the failure to punish with the full force of law those who shout “jihad” on the streets, or openly celebrate the murder of Jews. Upon learning that a “pro-Palestinian” protest was being planned for Armistice Day, the Prime Minister merely asked that they stay away from the Cenotaph because it would be “disrespectful”. Compare this paralysis of British politics to Habeck’s talk of deportation.

Then there is the talk from both parties of “humanitarian pauses”, with some grassroots calling for outright ceasefires. The sentiment itself sends a disturbing message: our political establishment is beginning to think Israel has already gone too far, even before it has entered Gaza City to extinguish the terrorists behind October 7.

Let’s repeat again what a ceasefire, even a temporary one, means in the real world. It amounts to giving the green light to Hamas to go and go again, as its spokesperson vowed proudly to last week. It lends validation to the mobs gathering on our streets and tearing down posters of kidnapped hostages. It must never happen.

Sadly, these problems are not confined to London or the UK alone. They can be seen across the British Isles. Indeed, Ireland must be the weakest Israeli “ally” in Western Europe. From the very start of the conflict, Leo Varadkar was talking about the need to avoid “collective punishment” – before a single Israeli soldier had even entered the Gaza Strip.

As for the broader Irish public, I have had personal experience of how nasty the feeling for Jews is in parts of that country. The flood of abuse I received from self-styled Irish freedom fighters after criticising their government’s stance on Israel makes the stomach turn. It was barbaric and frightening.

The truth is that our corner of Europe has been put to shame by Germany, which, despite its history, has been able to display moral conviction and clarity without having to explain itself. This deeply ironic moment should make us think, and finally end the appeasement of extremists.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.