Germany parliament passes coal exit bill

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, on Friday passed a bill on the country's exit from coal as a power source to meet climate targets.

The bill entails over 50 billion euros (45.11 billion pounds) for mining and power plant operators, affected regions and employees to cushion the impact of the transformation from coal to renewables.







(Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Thomas Seythal and Vera Eckert)