Germany orders first local lockdown since nationwide restrictions eased

The entire district of Guetersloh in western Germany will be placed in lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse, North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet said Tuesday.

"For the first time in Germany, we will return an entire district to the measures that applied several weeks ago," Laschet said.

More than 1,500 workers out of a total of nearly 7,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 at the slaughterhouse in Guetersloh.

Laschet said Tuesday that people in Guetersloh county should only have contact with their own household or one person from outside.

He added that cinemas, fitness studios, museums and bars will be closed, although restaurants can continue to cater to people from the same household. Picnics and barbecues will also be prohibited

About 360,000 people live in Guetersloh.

"This is a limited measure of caution. We will lift the measure as soon as possible, when we have certainty about the safety of the infection," Laschet told a news conference. "It is a preventative measure."

More than 1,500 workers at a meat processing plant in Guetersloh had tested positive for the coronavirus, plus some of their family members and 24 people who had no connection to the plant, he said.

Laschet is a leading contender to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel when her fourth term in office expires next year. Further outbreaks of the virus in his state, Germany's most populous, could damage his chances. He is one of the State Premier's who has led calls for restrictions to be eased.

Earlier on Tuesday, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for public health, Lothar Wieler, said the coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 2.76, probably mainly due to local outbreaks.

A reproduction rate, or 'R', of 2.76 means that 100 people who contracted the virus infect, on average, 276 others.

Wieler said Germany is at risk of a second coronavirus wave but added he was optimistic it could be prevented.