Germany open to tighter EU sanctions on Russia - Lindner

German lower house of parliament Bundestag session

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany is open to imposing more European Union sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, with the goal of achieving maximum pressure on President Vladimir Putin, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

"Germany's position is clear. We want maximum pressure on Putin, we want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically," he said before talks in Brussels with his EU colleagues. "We are open to intensifying the sanctions and to acting to prevent possible evasion (of sanctions)."

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)

