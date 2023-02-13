Germany to be only large EU economy to suffer recession – but it could still beat Britain

Olaf Scholz - Yves Herman/Reuters

Germany will be the only large economy in the European Union to suffer a recession this year, forecasters have said, in a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz after he insisted the country would avoid a protracted downturn.

The Continent’s largest economy contracted by 0.2pc at the end of the year and is predicted to shrink by the same amount again in the first three months of 2023, according to predictions by the European Commission.

If the predictions come true, it will be an embarrassment for Mr Scholz, who had suggested there would be no recession after a flurry of positive data.

Germany will be the only large EU economy to tip into recession, defined as two straight quarters of negative growth, although smaller countries Austria, Denmark and Sweden will also contract.

Overall, the German economy is expected to grow by 0.2pc in 2023. This is in line with the most optimistic forecast for the UK, with the National Institute of Economic and Social Research predicting similarly anaemic growth. The Bank of England of England expects a contraction of 0.5pc.

Falling gas prices and low unemployment mean the EU will avoid a recession this year, according to the forecasts.

Brussels raised its outlook for the EU this year to growth of 0.8pc, with the euro area expected to grow by 0.9pc.

The new figures paint a more positive picture than estimates from November which were 0.5 and 0.6 points lower respectively.

The improving outlook comes after the bloc broadened energy supply sources in order to wean itself off gas imports from Russia following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Households and businesses have also been cutting back their energy consumption drastically to support the transition.

As a result, gas storage levels are higher than the average for previous years and wholesale prices have dropped well below pre-pandemic levels.

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU's Commissioner for the economy, said the bloc had entered 2023 “on a firmer footing than anticipated”, but warned there were still many challenges ahead.

He added: “Growth is still expected to slow down on the back of powerful headwinds and inflation will relinquish its grip on purchasing power only gradually over the coming quarters.”

The Commission said the labour market had held up well, with unemployment remaining at an all-time low of 6.1pc until the end of last year.

Yet core inflation – which is when volatile energy and food prices are stripped out – was still rising in January, while high energy costs continue to weigh on consumers and businesses.

The lag of rising interest rates is also expected to pull down business investment and dampen activity.

The EU economy will bounce back faster in 2024 according to the forecasts, growing by 1.6pc. Meanwhile, inflation will average 6.4pc this year before slipping back to 2.8pc the next.

Separate research by the European think-tank Bruegel on Monday showed that the cost of protecting European consumers from soaring energy prices has reached nearly €800bn (£708bn).

EU countries have dedicated €681bn to spending on the energy crisis, Britain €103bn and Norway €8.1bn since September 2021. Germany has the largest total spend, allocating almost €270bn to help consumers and businesses weather the price hikes.

The think-tank urged governments to focus on targeted measures, as states are running out of fiscal headroom to keep up the generosity.