Germany’s Olympic football team walk off pitch after player racially abused

Jordan Torunarigha playing for Hertha Berlin last week (Getty Images)

Germany’s Olympic football team walked off the pitch during their friendly with Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha was alleged to have been racially abused.

The Germans were taking on Honduras as they continue their preparations for this month’s Tokyo Olympics, with the match consisting of three thirds of 30 minutes.

They were drawing 1-1 when the match was stopped with five minutes to go after Torunarigha was alleged to have been racially abused.

The German national team tweeted: “The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.”

Coach Stefan Kuntz said after the game: "When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option."

The match was Germany’s final practice match before they begin the Olympics on July 22.

Torunarigha is 23 and currently plays for Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga. He has been capped by Germany at youth level but is yet to make his senior debut for the side.

