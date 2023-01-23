Germany would not 'stand in way' of Poland sending tanks

Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Affairs Minister, and Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, attend a Defence and Security joint council in Paris - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Germany would not “stand in the way” if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister has said, signalling a possible breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations on weapons shipments to Ukraine.

“For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way,” Annalena Baerbock told France's LCI TV.

Ms Baerbock's remarks appeared to go further than Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, who said on Sunday that all decisions on weapons deliveries would be made in co-ordination with allies, including the the United States.

Mr Scholz has been wary of making sudden moves that could trigger an escalation from Russia, and said previously that he would only send the Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv or grant export licences to allies if America donates the equivalent Abrams from its arsenal.

Meanwhile, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that if Germany does not consent to transferring the tanks to Kyiv, his country would be prepared to build a “smaller coalition” of countries that would send theirs anyway.

"We will not stand by idly and watch Ukraine bleed to death," he said.

Ukraine has been calling on Western allies to supply them with the modern German-made tanks for months as it tries to bolster its forces ahead of an expected new Russian offensive.

Boris Johnson adds to pressure on Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

Boris Johnson on Sunday added to the pressure on Germany to authorise tank deliveries to Ukraine as he made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

The former prime minister said that “this is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need” after touring bomb-scarred suburbs of the Ukrainian capital.

Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes Boris Johnson for a meeting in Kyiv - UKRAINE PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Mr Johnson – whose firm support for Ukraine has made him highly popular in the country – was greeted by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, outside his presidential office.

EU foreign policy chief hopes bloc members can agree on next tranche of aid to Ukraine

Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, said he hopes member states would be able to approve another 500 million euro ($545.00 million) tranche in aid money for Ukraine during a foreign ministers' meeting on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Borrell said he was hopeful EU members would reach an agreement on the funds, which are part of the European Peace Facility. ($1 = 0.9174 euros)

Russia ordered white supremacists to letter bomb European politicians, US believes

Russia ordered white supremacists to post letter bombs to Nato targets in Europe last year, the US believes.

US intelligence officials think that a group called the Russian Imperial Movement, which has military-style training centres in St Petersburg, wanted to scare Ukraine’s allies.

“Russian officers who directed the campaign appeared intent on keeping European governments off guard and maybe testing out proxy groups in the event Moscow decides to escalate a conflict,” the New York Times quoted unnamed US intelligence sources as saying.

Latest MoD update

