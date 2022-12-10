Germany, Italy take gold in doubles as World Cup returns to Whistler, B.C.

WHISTLER, B.C. — Germany took the top two spots in men's doubles action at a luge World Cup stop in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday and added a bronze in women's doubles.

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken finished the two-run race with a time of one minute 16.554 seconds to take men's gold and set a track record (38.249 seconds) on their second run.

Teammates Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt were 0.051 seconds behind and Austria's Juri Thomas Gatt and Riccardo Martin Schopf (1:16.740) came in third. Calgary's Devin Wardrope and Cole Zajanski (1:16.763) took fourth place, marking their career-best finish.

On the women's side, Italy's Andrea Votter and Marion Oberhofer set a track record of their own (38.896 seconds) and captured gold with a combined time of 1:17.912.

Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria finished 0.041 seconds back to take silver and Germany's Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal (1:17.968) won bronze.

Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless, both of Whistler, came in sixth (1:18.526) and made history in the process, becoming the first Canadian team to compete in a women's doubles World Cup race.

