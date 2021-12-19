Germany Introduces Two-Week Quarantine For British Travelers As Omicron Surges In UK

Germany is introducing a two-week quarantine for incoming Brits from Monday following the surge in Omicron cases in the UK.

The measures, which will be in place until at least January 3, will apply to all vaccinated British travellers but German nationals and residents will still be allowed to enter from the UK. A negative test will also be required.

More from Deadline

Denmark, France, Norway and Lebanon have also been added to Germany’s high risk list with travel from those countries also scaled back.

Germany reported 50,968 new Covid cases on Friday, but the number of deaths following a positive Covid test is on the rise. The country registered 437 deaths on Friday.

The Berlin Film Festival is due to kick off in early February and organisers are hopeful they can still stage the event in person despite a growing number of restrictions across the country and Europe.

The move by Germany comes after France last week banned travel to and from the UK without a “compelling” reason.

The UK is currently Europe’s Omicron hotspot and on Saturday reported more than 10,000 Omicron cases, three times the number reported on Friday. Total Covid cases topped 90,000 on consecutive days.

As Covid cases rise across Europe, The Netherlands announced this weekend that it will impose a strict lockdown from this morning with all non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theatres shuttered until January 14, and schools closed until at least January 9.

Multiple European countries are bringing in tougher measures as a fifth wave builds across the continent.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.