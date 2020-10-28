Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

BERLIN — Germany and France got ready to face new lockdowns Wednesday, as governments sought to stop a fast-rising tide of coronavirus cases sweeping the continent.

The World Health Organization says the European region — which includes Russia, Turkey, Israel and Central Asia, according to its definition — accounted for almost half of the 2.8 million new coronavirus cases reported globally last week. The U.N. health agency said virus-related deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with a spike of about 35% since the previous week, along with hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“We are deep in the second wave,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels. “I think that this year’s Christmas will be a different Christmas.”

The European Union, Britain, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland alone accounted for 1.1 million cases over the past seven days, she said, “and we expect this number to keep rising in the next two to three weeks, and rapidly."

In France, more than half of the country’s intensive care units are occupied by COVID-19 patients. French military and commercial planes are ferrying critically ill virus patients to other regions as hospitals fill up and French doctors have called on the government to impose a new nationwide lockdown.

French President Emmanuel Macron planned to make a televised evening address to the nation later Wednesday.

France reported 288 new virus-related deaths in hospitals in 24 hours Tuesday and 235 deaths in nursing homes over the previous four days. Both figures marked the biggest such rise since May.

Overall, Europe has seen more than 250,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the outbreak, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Britain and the Czech Republic have also seen a surge in new cases over the past 14 days, while infections rates in Germany were lower but climbing steadily.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed governors of the country’s 16 states Wednesday to quickly agree upon a partial lockdown that could include further restrictions on public gatherings and the closure of bars and restaurants.

Germany’s health minister said now is the time to again flatten the infection curve.

“Once the intensive care wards are full, it’s too late,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told SWR public radio.

The planning has caused anguish in Germany's hospitality industry. Thousands of venue owners staged protest Wednesday at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate to demand further financial support from the government.

The loud but peaceful rally contrasted with angry scenes in the last few days, when anti-mask protesters clashed with police in the German capital, in several Italian cities and in the Czech Republic.

In Italy, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala spoke out Wednesday against a lockdown in the city, the epicenter of Italy’s virus resurgence.

Von der Leyen, the EU chief, acknowledged the growing toll that the continued crisis is taking.

“This time, we have two enemies,” she said. “The coronavirus itself and corona fatigue - that is, the growing weariness when it comes to the precautionary measures.”

Von der Leyen insisted, however, that “now is not the time to relax."

Demonstrators wearing horror masks marched against virus restrictions Wednesday in Prague even though the Czech Republic holds the grim European record of almost 1,450 cases per 100,000 people in the past two weeks, closely followed by Belgium, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The Czech Health Ministry said the country’s daily increase in new infections hit a record high of 15,663 on Tuesday — more than was reported Wednesday in Germany, which has eight times the population.

The Czech government has further tightened its regulations, imposing a nationwide curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. that started Wednesday. It previously limited free movement, closed stores, schools and restaurants, made it mandatory to wear face masks indoors and outdoors, and banned sport competitions, but the number of infections has continued to rise.

While Germany has fared better than many European countries during the pandemic, officials there warn that it, too, is beginning to lose control of the situation and cite the explosion of cases in the Czech Republic as a reason for earlier lockdowns.

