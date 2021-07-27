Germany explosion: Five missing in chemical park eruption

Five people remain missing and several are injured (AP)

Five people remain missing after an explosion at a chemical park in Germany sent a dangerous black cloud of smoke into the air on Tuesday.

Firefighters and pollution detection vans rushed to the Chempark site in Leverkusen, around 13 miles north of Cologne on the River Rhine.

Several employees were injured, at least two of them severely, according to Currenta operating the site.

The explosion was classified as “an extreme threat” by the country’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance, German news agency dpa reported.

Police in Cologne confirmed a large number of police, firefighters, helicopters and ambulances had been deployed to the scene.

Residents have been urged to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed while others have been warned to avoid the area.

🇩🇪 Explosion Reported in Leverkusen, Germany



According to witnesses, a large column of smoke has risen above the premises of the Bayer chemical company.



@auraxchan pic.twitter.com/w6K0unPPGs — Susan Frankenfield (@IMSuzyQuzy) July 27, 2021

The explosion happened at a rubbish incineration plant in the Buerrig neighbourhood, according to Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger. The newspaper said several nearby major highways had been shut down by police and described the smoke cloud moving in a northwestern direction toward the towns of Burscheid and Leichlingen.

A dark cloud of smoke rises above the chemical park in Leverkusen, Germany (AP)

A dark cloud of smoke rises above the Chempark in Leverkusen, Germany (AP)

Police and operators of the site said the cause of the blast remains unclear.

Leverkusen is home to 163,000 residents and borders Cologne, which is Germany‘s fourth biggest city with around 1 million inhabitants.

Read More

Olympics 2021: Unitards in, leotards out in fight on ‘sexualisation’

Germany team wear unitards at Olympics in stand against sexualisation

Team GB’s women begin Olympic hockey title defence with Germany loss