Germany’s New Coronavirus Cases Rise the Least This Month

The number of new coronavirus infections and fatalities in Germany rose by the slowest pace in a month, as the country took another step in easing restrictions with some schools reopening on Monday.

A total of 157,770 people have been infected with the virus, an increase of 1,257 in the 24 hours through Monday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. New infections held below 2,000 for a third day, and deaths rose by 99 to 5,976, the smallest increase since March 29.

Government officials continued to warn about moving too quickly in relaxing containment measures even as Bavaria, Hamburg and Berlin reopen schools for pupils taking state exams or graduating this year. Last week, the country relaxed some shop closures in its first step to ease the lockdown imposed more than a month ago.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder warned on Saturday against high expectations that Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders from Germany’s 16 states might take more decisive steps at a meeting this week.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that while it’s important to revive business activity, the country needs to stay cautious to prevent a renewed outbreak forcing a return the tighter restrictions. The “biggest risk” is people who think the worst is over, he said Monday on Deutschlandfunk radio, urging Germans to continue to abide by social-distancing and other measures.

