Germany cannot expect India to impose sanctions on Russian oil: govt source

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany cannot expect India to impose sanctions on Russian oil but is happy Russia is selling oil at a lower price and receives smaller revenues as a result, a German government source said on Thursday ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to India.

Germany and India agree on who is the aggressor in the war in Ukraine, the source said, but added that Berlin did not know how India would vote in an upcoming United Nations resolution on the conflict.

"They pay less (for oil), the Indians like that. Russia gets less, and we like that," the source said in a briefing.

(Reporting by Rachel More; writing by Matthias Williams, editing by Kirsti Knolle)