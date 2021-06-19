Germany boss Joachim Low hails ‘amazing’ Robin Gosens Euros display vs Portugal: ‘Exactly what we needed’

Robin Gosens gave a fantastic, man-of-the-match display for Germany against Portugal at Euro 2020 (Getty Images)

Germany head coach Joachim Low has hailed Robin Gosens’ “amazing” man-of-the-match display against Portugal at Euro 2020 as “exactly what his side needed” in a crucial heavyweight clash.

Following a frustrating 1-0 defeat by tournament favourites France earlier this week sealed by a Mats Hummels own goal, Germany got their latest European Championship campaign up and running on Saturday evening with a thrilling 4-2 victory over the defending champions in Munich.

Absolutely pivotal to that enthralling triumph at the Allianz Arena was the all-action display from Atalanta defender Gosens, who caused Portugal no shortage of problems with his endless marauding runs from left wing-back.

After seeing a flying early finish ruled out by VAR for offside against Serge Gnabry, the 26-year-old - earning just his sixth senior international cap - gave a stunning performance as he forced the first of two Portugal own goals and later assisted Kai Havertz in addition to heading in Matthias Ginter’s cross at the back post.

It was one of the best individual outings at Euro 2020 so far and helped Germany to move up to second place in a wide-open Group F - aka the ‘Group of Death’ - ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Hungary to Munich.

"I don't know if it was the game of a lifetime for him, maybe he still has to play that," Low said of Gosens’ display in his post-match press conference.

"But an amazing performance from him. He worked very hard and on top of that he was a constant threat up front as well.

“That is exactly what we needed today."

