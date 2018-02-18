Germany beats Norway 2-1 in shootout at Olympics

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Patrick Hager scored in regulation and again in a shootout as Germany beat Norway 2-1 on Sunday to wrap up group play at the Olympics.

Danny aus den Birken made 28 saves and stopped all three shots he saw in the shootout.

There were a dozen penalties in the chippy game, and Norway's Tommy Kristiansen was given a game misconduct for checking to the head in the second period.

Germany opened the scoring on a power play in the second when Hager took a pass from Dominik Kahun and stuffed the puck past Lars Haugen, who later made a remarkable toe-pad save on Yasin Ehliz. Germany took the lead into intermission after aus den Birken stopped a short-handed breakaway by Norway's Mats Rosseli Olsen in the final minute.

Norway tied the game at 14:41 of the third period when Alexander Reichenberg's shot from the right faceoff circle got past aus den Birken, who was screened by Anders Bastiansen. Both teams played cautiously in overtime with Norway failing to capitalize even with nearly two minutes on the man advantage.

Haugen made 36 saves, but didn't stop a shot in the shootout. Hager feinted left and easily scored on a backhand and Matthias Plachta and Kahun both ripped the puck over Haugen's right shoulder. Anders Bastiansen had Norway's best chance in the shootout, but his shot rang off the post.

Both teams face elimination games on Tuesday to get into the quarterfinals.

