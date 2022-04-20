Germany to stop Russian oil imports by end of this year

·2 min read
Man refueling a car with gasoline
Man refueling a car with gasoline

Germany has said it will stop importing oil from Russia by the end of the year.

"We will halve oil by the summer and will be at zero by the end of the year, and then gas will follow," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Germany currently buys a quarter of its oil and 40% of its gas from Russia and has warned that it could face a recession if supplies suddenly stopped.

The US has already banned Russian oil imports, while the UK plans to phase them out by the end of the year.

The EU has said it will switch to alternative supplies and make Europe independent from Russian energy "well before 2030".

Ms Baerbock said it would follow a "European roadmap" in phasing out oil and gas imports.

"Our joint exit, the complete exit of the European Union, is our common strength," she added.

Germany has already halted the opening of a big Russian gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, in response to the war.

'As fast as possible'

Earlier this week, German economic institutes warned that immediately halting Russian imports would spark a sharp recession in Europe's biggest economy by 2023.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised Germany for falling short of the restrictions on Russian energy imports announced by the US and the UK.

German finance minister, Christian Lindner, told the BBC that his country was working "as fast as possible" to put an embargo on Russian energy into force.

He said an immediate Russian energy embargo could see the physical shutdown of German manufacturers and carmakers.

Mr Lindner said that the German aim was to enforce sanctions "which hurt him (Putin) more than us as Europeans and our single market".

"I don't fear economic costs (of buying less Russian energy). I fear the physical scenario, if you have to stop the supply, for a complete production line, this causes more than economic costs," Mr Lindner told the BBC.

Mr Lindner said Russia was responsible for many of the economic and geopolitical issues hitting the world economy.

"Russia is responsible for all the geopolitical and economic risks" arising from the war - inflation, food crisis and a serious debt crisis in developing countries"

He also said that previous German governments had "miscalculated" on the country's dependence on Russian energy.

"It was a strategic miscalculation from German governments, over the last two decades, and now we have to work on energy diversification."

He also insisted that Vladimir Putin's calculation that Germany will continue to be dependent on Germany buying its energy was "wrong".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US, UK urged to impose travel bans on British lawyers accused of being 'enablers' for Russian oligarchs

    Lawmakers from the US and UK are calling for "enablers" of oligarchs to be punished in light of Russia's war on Ukraine.

  • China expands military might as far as French borders with Solomon Islands pact

    China has signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, a tiny state in the Pacific Ocean. The US and Australia are furious and worry that Beijing might want to expand its naval operations. The agreement also means that China's sphere of influence now extends to French territory as the Solomon Islands share a common sea border with French Caledonia. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was defiant Wednesday about his decision to sign the security pact with China in the face o

  • New York woman found dead in a duffle bag had been stabbed multiple times

    A woman found dead in a duffle bag in New York on Saturday after she was stabbed dozens of times.

  • Russia may spend $1.3 billion from wealth fund to recapitalise Aeroflot - Ifax

    The planned move is part of a new package of measures that the government is preparing to support economic development following Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The NWF, which accumulates the country's oil revenues, will buy into a new share issue by Aeroflot via an open subscription and spend a further 57 billion roubles on equity stakes in other Russian airlines to help them pay debts, Interfax reported.

  • Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers outraised Marjorie Taylor Greene in first quarter of 2022

    Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers outraised Marjorie Taylor Greene in first quarter of 2022

  • Lawsuit challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene reelection can proceed, judge rules

    A lawsuit seeking to block Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from seeking reelection, alleging she is unfit for office because of her support of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol, can proceed, a federal judge ruled Monday. In a legal challenge filed with the Georgia Secretary of State, a group of voters claimed Greene violated a provision of the U.S. Constitution passed after the U.S. Civil War known as the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause." Greene sought a temporary injunction against that lawsuit, arguing it was unlikely to be resolved before Georgia's primary elections on May 24.

  • CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar climbs to 3-week high on hot inflation data

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.8% against the greenback * Touches strongest since April 6 at 1.2502 * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 6.7% * Canadian 2-year yield hits its highest since October 2008 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in more than three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as domestic inflation data bolstered expectations for another upsized interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada in June. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated faster than expected in March, hitting a 31-year high of 6.7%, amid broad price pressures, official data showed.

  • Mariupol official warns of 'last days' as Russia demands Ukrainian troops surrender

    Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol is facing its “last days, if not hours,” a commander in the besieged city revealed this week as Russian forces gave Ukrainian soldiers until noon on Wednesday to surrender.

  • Canadian dollar climbs to 3-week high on hot inflation data

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in more than three weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as domestic inflation data bolstered expectations for another upsized interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada in June. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated faster than expected in March, hitting a 31-year high of 6.7%, amid broad price pressures, official data showed. "Today's CPI release confirms that the BoC took the right track when embarking on a 50 basis point hike last week," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

  • North West has an unexpected best friend (with an equally famous family)

    In an iconic duo we never could've predicted - but love oh so much - Jessica Simpson has revealed her daughter Maxwell is best friends with North West. Speaking

  • Tiger Woods’ PopStroke golf venue announces opening date at Sarasota’s UTC mall

    The much-anticipated Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment venue PopStroke, serving Bradenton and Sarasota, has announced its opening date.

  • Trump urges judge to deny New York attorney general's contempt request

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump is urging a New York court to reject state Attorney General Letitia James' bid to hold him in contempt, saying he does not have documents she subpoenaed and accusing her of turning the dispute into a public spectacle. James this month said Trump failed to honor a court order that he comply "in full" with her subpoena as part of a civil investigation into his business practices. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron scheduled an April 25 hearing over the contempt motion.

  • UK Claims Russia Experiencing 'Continued Failure' In Ukraine – But Putin Will Not Give Up

    The British Ministry of Defense update points out that Russia's offensive has definitely not gone as planned, almost eight weeks into the war.

  • After wildfires, burned trees disrupt snowmelt

    As wildfires grow across the West, researchers are studying how scorched forests are leading to an earlier snowmelt, which could leave less water available during summer when it’s most needed. (April 20)

  • Ukraine holds Mariupol steel mill amid Russian ultimatum; new US aid possible: Live updates

    The U.S. is considering another aid package to bolster Ukraine's military equipment. Here's the latest.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin says has no peer

    Russia said on Wednesday it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about. Putin was shown on television being told by the military that the missile had been launched from Plesetsk in the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east. The Sarmat has been under development for years and so its test-launch is not a surprise for the West, but it comes at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension due to Russia's eight-week-old war in Ukraine.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.