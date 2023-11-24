German union head: will expand railway strikes after talks failed

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany's GDL train drivers' union on Friday said wage negotiations with state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn had failed and added that strikes will be expanded.

GDL boss Claus Weselsky did not specify a date for the strikes. Weselsky has previously said there will be no work stoppages over the Christmas period.

The union had already held a 20-hour strike a week ago, and it has initiated a vote for an indefinite strike, with the results expected to be available around Christmas.

Deutsche Bahn criticized GDL for declaring the talks as failed after two meetings.

GDL wants a reduction in working hours with full wage compensation and an extension of the GDL collective agreements to the network and maintenance division of Deutsche Bahn.

Deutsche Bahn has firmly rejected both points, saying that a reduction in working hours would require the hiring of 10,000 new employees, which is impossible in the current job market.

